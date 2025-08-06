West Ham actively pursuing Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen

West Ham United are making a ‘fresh push’ to sign Leicester City’s goalkeeper Mads Hermansen this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Signing a new goalkeeper has been high on the Hammers’ agenda this summer following the departure of veteran Polish goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański. The club have been linked with several options and have reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement‘ to sign John Victor from Botafogo.

However, that hasn’t stopped West Ham for pursuing a deal for Leicester’s Hermansen as well so it appears they may be bringing in two shot-stoppers.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are now making a ‘fresh push’ for the transfer of the Denmark international to the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham’s newly appointed goalkeeping coach, Casper Ankergren, previously worked with Hermansen during their time at Brøndby, so it’s no surprise that talkSPORT now claims that the club’s coaching staff are prioritising a move for Hermansen.

Personal terms are already in place for the 25-year-old, with the East London club now returning to the negotiation table with the Foxes, as per the report.

While the figures involving the deal are not disclosed in the report, it’s believed that it’ll likely cost above his £13m Transfermarkt valuation with three years left on his contract.

U-turn

West Ham’s summer rebuild is gaining momentum following the high-profile departure of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.

The club has since made several key additions this summer as part of their squad overhaul, with Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf,

Kyle Walker-Peters and Callum Wilson are joining to bolster key positions. Promising Scottish youngster Daniel Cummings also arrived as a free agent following the expiration of his Celtic deal.

Graham Potter is also eager to address the goalkeeping department, with 32-year-old Alphonse Areola no longer seen as a long-term solution.

Among the potential replacements is Hermansen, who moved to England from Brøndby in 2023.

He played a key role in Enzo Maresca’s promotion-winning campaign in the Championship, keeping 13 clean sheets in 44 appearances. His performances continued to impress during Leicester’s brief return to the Premier League.

Once described as ‘incredible’ by Daily Mail’s Ryan Taylor, Hermansen fits the bill of a reliable shotstopper who is also efficient on the ball to be the present and long-term answer to their goalkeeping concerns.