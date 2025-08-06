Football Gists You May Have Missed

The summer transfer window is heating up, and the Premier League is buzzing with moves and surprises. Arsenal are linked with a sensational move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo – although Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the situation. Talks are still on, and both clubs believe he can boost their attacking power. Meanwhile, Chelsea fans are enjoying one of the most exciting windows in recent years, with plenty of incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge. For punters looking for odds on transfers or preseason friendlies, 22bet has been trending among fans who want a little action during the break.

Meanwhile at Liverpool, Arne Slot is continuing to rebuild the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. The club has splashed out big money on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez. The champions are also working on a record move to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The Magpies are struggling to land their key targets and it would be a huge blow if they were to lose their star striker.

La Liga: Rodrygo rumours

In Spain, Rodrygo could be seeking a move away from Real Madrid. New boss Xavi Alonso has made it clear the Brazilian international isn’t in his plans this season. Previously a key player under former boss Carlo Ancelotti, Rodrygo now finds himself out of favour at the Bernabeu. Understandably, there is no shortage of interest with Arsenal reportedly leading the chase. The Gunners are looking to add further firepower to their ranks and have enquired about a potential deal for Rodrygo. However, big-spending Liverpool are also eyeing a move for the South American as they look to replace Luis Diaz – who’s joined Bayern Munich.

Barcelona have been relatively quiet in the market as they continue to feel the pinch due to their financial troubles. The Catalans failed in a move to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao but they have snapped up Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. The England international fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim last season and has now moved to the Nou Camp in search of a fresh start. Barca have also signed goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Serie A: Vlahovic Staying or Leaving?

Dusan Vlahovic could be on the move with the striker strongly linked with an exit from Juventus this summer. Vlahovic has done reasonably well since joining Juve from Fiorentina but it appears the Italian giants want to head in a different direction and change things up in attack. Widespread reports suggest Juve want to get Vlahovic’s huge wages off their books and have been offering him around Europe – including to most of the Premier League’s big guns. There has been no takers as yet but Spurs are reportedly keeping a close eye on things.

Juventus will need to replace Vlahovic if he’s sold and they’ve been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks. The Old Lady have already strengthened their squad with the signings of Francisco Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez on the wings, Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu in defence and Michele Di Gregorio in goal.

Bundesliga and Other Stories

Bayern Munich have recently completed the sensational signing of Luis Diaz from Premier League champions Liverpool. They paid a whopping €70m for the Colombian attacker after he impressed during a three-year spell at Anfield. Diaz will expect to command a starting spot after making such a high profile move but it won’t be easy to break into a stacked Bayern attack.

In France, PSG have been extremely quiet by their standards as Luis Enrique looks to consolidate his squad after winning the quadruple last season. Having finally won the Champions League on top of a domestic treble, it’s easy to understand why Enrique feels he already has the squad needed to win big trophies again this coming campaign. One area there could be a change is in goal as Gianluigi Donnarumma is being strongly linked with a move to England with Man Utd and Chelsea linked.

What Fans Are Saying Across Social Media

Online, football fans have not been quiet. The debates around who’s the better striker between Haaland and Mbappé are louder than ever. Some fans say Haaland’s goals in the Premier League speak louder than hype while others believe Mbappé brings more skill and game intelligence.

Others are more focused on how clubs are spending money. Many fans say some teams are throwing cash around without planning, such as Chelsea with their bloated squad packed full of expensive attacking talent. The new season hasn’t started yet but excitement is already in the air and fans can’t wait to see who makes a strong start and who flops early again.