Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd ‘make contact’ to sign Brighton star Carlos Baleba
Manchester United have ‘made contact’ over the possible transfer of Brighton and Hove Albion defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer, according to David Ornstein.
Baleba has developed into one of the Premier League’s most highly regarded young midfielders since arriving from Lille in 2023.
He has featured 77 times for Brighton, netting four goals and providing two assists — all of which came during the 2024–25 season, where he made 40 appearances across all competitions.
Ruben Amorim is keen on adding a dynamic presence to complement either Bruno Fernandes or Kobbie Mainoo in his 3-4-3 setup, and Baleba appears to be the ideal profile to thrive under the Portuguese manager’s system.
Now, according to David Ornstein, the Red Devils have ‘made contact’ through intermediaries to explore the possibility of signing the Cameroon international this summer.
With a contract at the Amex Stadium that runs until 2028 with an option of another year, the transfer expert claims that Brighton are unwilling to allow the 21-year-old to depart the club this summer amid United’s interest, and both parties are aware that a possible move may be impossible.
However, the Premier League giants remain keen on the youngster and are expecting to understand the possibility of the deal in the coming days.
Audacious swoop
Manchester United’s summer business is far from complete, with the focus now shifting towards reinforcing the midfield at Old Trafford.
So far, their recruitment has leaned heavily on improving the attack, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo already signed, and Benjamin Sesko potentially joining if all goes according to plan.
However, central midfield remains a concern, particularly the lack of a physically dominant presence—a void that Baleba could fill with transformative effect.
The 21-year-old is a standout defensive talent, combining relentless energy and pace with composure on the ball and exceptional passing ability. The Cameroonian has often drawn comparisons to Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo due to their shared blend of tenacity and technical quality.
Premier League-proven midfielders of Baleba’s calibre and age are rare, and while a deal may prove difficult—with Brighton likely to demand a fee exceeding his £34m Transfermarkt valuation—United would be wise to explore and pursue every avenue possible to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.
