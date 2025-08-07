Chelsea vs Crystal Palace preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Chelsea kick-start their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a London derby against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 17th August.

This will mark the fourth time the Blues have hosted a London rival on matchday one. Encouragingly for Enzo Maresca’s side, they’ve won each of the previous three such encounters: 4-2 against West Ham in 2000-01, 2-1 against the same opponents in 2016-17, and a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in 2021-22.

This will also be the 15th time Chelsea begin a league season against London opposition. However, it’s the first time in history they will open a campaign with four consecutive fixtures against teams from the English capital.

The wait for Chelsea fans is finally over. Just over three weeks after clinching the FIFA Club World Cup title in New Jersey, the squad has returned to pre-season training at Cobham, with preparations now in full swing for the league curtain-raiser.

Their off-season break has been brief due to their Club World Cup exploits, but the Blues will be eager to pick up where they left off.

Though they briefly flirted with a title challenge last season, a dip in form saw them battling for a top-four finish, which they sealed dramatically on the final day of the campaign.

Still, optimism remains high heading into the new season. Stamford Bridge, in particular, was a source of strength last year—Chelsea lost just two of their 19 home league matches, winning 12, including eight of their final 10.

One of the few blemishes, however, came at the hands of Palace, who managed to leave West London with points. Chelsea will aim to avoid a repeat when they host familiar foes again, as they target a fast start to avoid a late run for Champions League places.

Palace’s 2024/25 campaign will be remembered for their remarkable FA Cup triumph—a defining moment in the club’s recent history. But after lifting silverware, attention now shifts back to improving their standing in the Premier League.

The Eagles concluded last season in 12th place — a running gag among their supporters, given it was the 10th time in 12 top-flight seasons since promotion that they’ve finished in the bottom half.

Their form away from Selhurst Park was a tale of two halves. Palace were without a win in their first six Premier League away fixtures, yet ended the season having secured seven victories on the road, in addition to seven draws and just five defeats. They remarkably picked up more points away from home than they did in south London — a statistic that will give them plenty of belief heading into their trip to Stamford Bridge.

There’s genuine momentum behind the South London side heading into the new season. Under Oliver Glasner, the Eagles have forged an identity built on disciplined pressing, sharp transitions, and composure in difficult situations.

But Glasner’s influence stretches beyond tactical discipline and on-field achievements. His blend of confidence, empathy, and principled leadership has had a galvanising effect, resonating across the squad and helping to instil a sense of belief and unity.

Having drawn both league matches against Chelsea last season (1-1 home and away), Palace avoided defeat in a league campaign against the Blues for the first time since 1991/92. They’ll be hoping for a similar outcome this time around, with their Premier League opener pitting them against Chelsea once again, and the reverse fixture set for January 24th.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match details

Date: Sunday 17th August 2025

Location: London, England

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Kick-off time: 02:00 PM BST

Tickets: Fans can secure their Chelsea tickets for the game via resellers such as Seatsnet.com.

Match stats and head-to-head

• Chelsea have recorded 20 wins on the Premier League’s opening weekend — only Manchester United, with 22, have managed more.

• Palace approach this fixture on the back of solid away form from last term, having secured seven wins, seven draws, and five losses in 19 road games.

• While both of last season’s encounters ended in draws, Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 15 Premier League matches versus Crystal Palace (W13 D2) — their longest current streak against any of the other 19 clubs in the 2025–26 competition.

• Among current Chelsea players, Reece James has featured the most times in Premier League season openers, appearing in four such games.

• This marks the 15th occasion Chelsea are starting a league season with a London derby — and the first time they’ve begun four straight campaigns against teams from the capital.

• Chelsea were beaten only twice at Stamford Bridge in league play last season, claiming 12 wins, including eight across their last 10 home fixtures.

Team news

Chelsea will be without Nicolas Jackson as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension following a red card against Newcastle United towards the end of last season.

The most encouraging news from Cobham has been the return of Wesley Fofana to first-team training. The French centre-back has been sidelined since April due to hamstring surgery but is now back in complete training. Wes is back. He is training with us,’ confirmed head coach Enzo Maresca in Thursday’s pre-match press conference ahead of their preseason clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

However, concerns persist over Levi Colwill’s availability. The England international is a doubt for the season opener after picking up a problem earlier this week. ‘We had a problem the last two days with Levi Colwill. We don’t know how long he is going to be out,’ Maresca said. ‘Hopefully not too long, but for sure it’s a problem for us.’

Chelsea’s summer signings could be in line to make their debuts, with Willian Estevao, Jamie Gittens, and Jorrel Hato all available for selection. Estevao and Gittens were involved in the Club World Cup with Palmeiras and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, while Hato completed his move from Ajax last week.

João Pedro may be pushing for a starting spot ahead of Liam Delap following an impressive showing in the Club World Cup final.

Maresca will be hoping to have several key players back fit, with Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Enzo Fernandez all returning from knocks sustained during the Club World Cup triumph in the United States. All four are expected to be available for selection.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have managed to retain key players amid significant transfer interest. Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi remain at Selhurst Park for now, despite links with top Premier League clubs. Fending off Arsenal’s pursuit of Eze could prove to be the club’s most significant piece of summer business, though reinforcements remain a pressing need.

Oliver Glasner may be able to call upon Adam Wharton, who missed England’s U21 Euros campaign through injury, while Chadi Riad remains sidelined. The Austrian coach could also hand debuts to two new arrivals—left-back Borna Sosa and goalkeeper Walter Benitez—as the FA Cup holders aim to build on last season’s historic success.

Predicted starting lineup

Chelsea predicted starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Gittens; Delap

Crystal Palace predicted starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Eze, Sarr; Mateta.

Prediction

Few anticipated Chelsea would cap last season with two major trophies, but those triumphs have undoubtedly fostered a winning mentality within the squad. Having lifted silverware twice in two months, the team is now full of belief and eager to continue that momentum.

Although the club last claimed a Premier League title back in 2017, fans are beginning to dream again. A genuine title charge might still be a few seasons away, but what all supporters with Chelsea tickets agree on is the need for a fast start, beginning with a win over the Eagles.

Palace, meanwhile, arrive at Stamford Bridge with modest pre-season form, having managed just three wins from six summer friendlies — two of which came against lower-league sides.

Despite their underwhelming warm-up campaign, the Eagles will hope to raise their game for the season opener. Encouragingly, Palace are unbeaten in their last two meetings with Chelsea and will be targeting an upset as they seek a first win in 16 attempts against their London rivals.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Chelsea.