Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Brighton star Carlos Baleba

Manchester United reportedly have a ‘dream’ of signing Brighton star Carlos Baleba, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Moisés Caicedo’s big-money move to Chelsea, the Seagulls decided to sign the 21-year-old from LOSC Lille to replace the Ecuadorian international.

The youngster initially took time to settle with the intensity and physicality of the Premier League, but displayed eye-catching performances last term.

Now, on GiveMeSport, Romano says that Ruben Amorim wants a new dynamic midfielder to implement his high-intensity style of football, and the Red Devils have identified Baleba as a ‘dream’ target.

Man Utd have approached the player’s representatives to learn about his desire to join, and the midfielder is ‘open’ to moving to Old Trafford.

However, with the window set to close in less than four weeks, agreeing on a deal in principle with the Seagulls would be difficult as they don’t want to part ways with him. They would only change their stance should they receive a ‘crazy’ proposal with the midfielder’s existing deal set to run until 2028.

Baleba to Man Utd

Baleba is a technically sound midfielder and is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure. He has excellent ball-carrying abilities and also reads the game well defensively. The African is a left-footed player but is also comfortable with his right foot and can play long passes.

United currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo as the specialist midfielders. However, Casemiro has lost his athleticism, while Mainoo isn’t the quickest across the ground.

Ugarte is good in defensive contributions, but lacks the qualities with possession. So, a new midfielder is necessary for Man Utd, and Baleba would be a great coup should they eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term, Amorim has decided to revamp the frontline. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been purchased to reinforce the two CAM positions, while United are closing in on a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig to strengthen the centre-forward position.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggled to score goals last season, so Amorim has prioritised a new No.9, and it has been reported that he is ready to offload Hojlund.