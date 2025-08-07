Do Liverpool Really Need Alexander Isak?

A big-spending summer for Liverpool is showing no signs of stopping, as Arne Slot is continuing to overhaul the squad that won the Premier League title in 2024-25.

A big summer was always likely to be on the horizon following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the tragic death of Diogo Jota also meant that re-enforcements in the forward line were likely to be targeted.

The Reds have already addressed many problem positions in the team, with Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Florian Wirtz brought for significant fees this summer. The business has already seen the Liverpool odds to win the league shorten.

But, the reports linking the Anfield club with a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak aren’t disappearing. But, do the Reds really need to bring in the Swede?

Isak Guarantees Goals

Liverpool netted a staggering 86 goals in the Premier League last season, meaning that few would have foreseen the forward areas as a problem position that Slot needed to address this summer.

However, it is worth noting that the goals did dry up in the Champions League at a crucial stage, which ultimately led to their exit at the hands of PSG. Isak would certainly address any issues that the club have in the final third, as he has a proven scoring record in the Premier League. Last season, the Swede netted an impressive 23 goals in 34 Premier League outings, and accumulated 32 across all competitions for club and country.

Isak’s efficiency in front of goal is one of the reasons why he is so highly regarded, as he hit his tally in the EPL from an xG of 20.54. The striker registered an impressive 44 of his 74 attempts on target in 2024-25, accumulating an average of 1.48 per game.

However, any move for the Swede is likely to be dependent on whether Newcastle are able to tempt Benjamin Sesko to a move to St. James’ Park.

Isak a Long-Term Target

Liverpool’s pursuit of Isak has already seen the club knocked back in an initial deal worth £100 million. Newcastle are expecting a significantly higher fee if they are to allow the Swede to leave the club this summer, but reports indicate that the EPL champions may not be interested in making a second bid.

It could be argued that Liverpool themselves played a role in Newcastle’s stance, as the Reds hijacked a move for the Toon’s top striking option this summer after quickly getting a deal for Hugo Ekitike over the line. Eddie Howe’s side had been the front-runners for the 23-year-old, but Liverpool moved quickly to get the deal over the line.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt star enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga last term, but his 15 goals is below the tally registered by Isak. His lack of Premier League experience could also be regarded as a negative, meaning that Liverpool’s chase of Isak could be down to the Swede being likely to be a sure-fire hit at Anfield.

How Could Liverpool’s Forward Line Look?

Slot is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the system that saw Liverpool crowned Premier League champions last season, meaning that the Dutchman is likely to keep faith with the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Mohamed Salah is a sure-fire starter on the right wing, while big money addition Florian Wirtz is expected to play in the number ten position. However, the potential of Isak coming to Anfield will likely impact Ekitike’s role more so than most. The Frenchman is capable of playing off the wing, but his progression in Germany last season was achieved in the number nine role.

Should Ekitike shift to the left wing, it could be bad news for Cody Gakpo, who was a frequent starter in the position during last season. But, if the club are to part ways with the best part of £140 million, then it is almost impossible to argue that Isak won’t be a regular starter for the Reds next season.

Do Liverpool Need Isak?

Liverpool’s forward line excelled throughout 2024-25, but it is worth remembering that 29 of their league efforts were recorded by Mohamed Salah. Only two other players reached double digits last term, which includes Luis Diaz, who has since departed for Bayern Munich.

Salah will also be unavailable due to the Africa Cup of Nations between December and January this season, which could restrict their attacking output during an important stage of the season.

Therefore, while a striker may not be a high priority position that needs addressing, signing Isak will solve an issue in the short term. Aged just 25, the Swede could also form the future of the Liverpool strike force, with Salah likely to slow down in terms of performance levels over the coming years as he closes in on 40.