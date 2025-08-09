Man Utd want Angelo Stiller as Carlos Baleba alternative

Manchester United have reportedly identified Stuttgart ace Angelo Stiller as a serious option to strengthen the midfield if they fail to secure Carlos Baleba’s service, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils have revamped the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko. Cunha and Mbeumo’s deals have already been made official, and they have even taken part in pre-season.

However, Sesko reportedly underwent medicals yesterday after United agreed on a deal in principle with RB Leipzig. The forward is likely to be unveiled in front of the Old Trafford crowd just before the final pre-season friendly game against Fiorentina today.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that after strengthening the attack, Man Utd are set to focus on addressing the midfield issues and have earmarked Baleba as the primary target.

However, Man Utd have hit a roadblock as Brighton have no intention of parting ways with him unless they receive an offer of around £100m, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Therefore, United have a list of six names as potential alternative options if they eventually fail to lure the Cameroonian to Old Trafford this summer.

Stiller to Man Utd

Stiller is one of them, and Man Utd are in a ‘prime position’ to sign him as Real Madrid and Liverpool were interested in him after being impressed by his performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League. However, neither club have made a concrete approach yet.

The 24-year-old, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, is a deep-lying playmaker and has been in excellent form for Stuttgart. However, he isn’t a dynamic midfielder, and Amorim has made it clear that he wants to sign a quick and strong midfielder with excellent technical qualities.

Therefore, Stiller wouldn’t be an ideal option for Amorim’s system. Baleba would be a perfect option and has proven his worth in the Premier League.

So, United should do everything in their power to make the deal happen; however, having already splashed around £200m without European football, signing Baleba would be difficult.

Moreover, it has been reported that along with a new midfielder, Man Utd want a new goalkeeper as Andre Onana hasn’t been able to win the trust of Amorim.