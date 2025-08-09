Liverpool battling with Tottenham to sign Jan Paul Van Hecke

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Jan Paul Van Hecke, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Joe Gomez struggled with fitness problems last campaign and has sustained a fresh injury during the pre-season. On the other hand, Jarell Quansah has joined Bayer Leverkusen permanently.

Meaning, Arne Slot has been left with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk as the only centre-back options. However, the Frenchman’s existing deal at Anfield will expire next summer, and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him.

Van Dijk, on the other hand, is set to turn 35 next year. Slot used Wataru Endo in the centre-back position at times last term, while the Dutch boss has said that Ryan Gravenberch can also be used in this position if needed.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool are interested in reinforcing the backline and have earmarked Van Hecke as a serious option. The 25-year-old’s existing deal at AMEX Stadium will run until 2027, and the Seagulls want to tie him down to a fresh term.

However, despite being in talks with him for almost eight months, they haven’t been able to find a solution to agree on a new deal. So, this is a big encouragement for the Reds to seal the deal.

Battle

However, they will have to overcome stiff competition to sign Van Hecke, as Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for him to reinforce the centre-back position. Furthermore, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are considering making a move.

Tottenham struggled with defensive frailties last term. They currently have Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Kevin Danso, and Radu Dragusin as centre-back options. However, Dragusin has been out injured, having picked up a serious knee issue last season, while Romero has been linked with a move away.

Van Hecke, valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt, is 6ft 2in tall and is comfortable playing out from the back. He is good in the air and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The defender has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and has secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands national team.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service before the deadline.