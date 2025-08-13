Man Utd keen on signing Bayern star Dayot Upamecano



According to CFBayern, Manchester United have their sights on signing Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano amid his contract standoff at the Bundesliga outfit.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the Bavarian giants since his move from RB Leipzig four years ago, but his future is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Bayern have held talks with his representative over a renewal, but have been unsuccessful thus far. His agent has also offered the defender to United. The Red Devils’ interest has contributed to the impasse in contract talks.

The German champions are desperate to avoid another Leroy Sane situation. The winger left on a free transfer earlier this summer, and Bayern could be tempted to sanction Upamecano’s departure before the deadline.

Top-class

United have played with a three-man backline since the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their head coach. The Portuguese manager has been relentless with the formation and has no plans of changing his tactical system going forward.

With the recent exits of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, Amorim may want another personnel in the central defensive department, and Upamecano would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils due to his strong passing attributes.

The former Leipzig man completed 94% of his passes in the German top-flight last season. He averaged almost 90 passes per outing. Upamecano also won close to six duels on average with 2 tackles and 2 clearances per game.

Upamecano has the traits to suit the Premier League and it is unsurprising that United are preparing a potential swoop for the Frenchman is valued at £43 million by Transfermarkt, but the Red Devils could prise him away for less.

They could take advantage of his ongoing contract standoff with the German champions to secure a further discount. No formal contact has been made between the clubs and a deal could depend on outgoings at the Red Devils.

Alejandro Garnacho is closing in on a move to Chelsea while Rasmus Hojlund, Jadon Sancho and Antony could depart soon too. United may seek to recoup funds first before contemplating an approach for Upamecano’s services.