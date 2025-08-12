Man Utd receive huge boost to sign Brighton’s Carlos Baleba

Manchester United have reportedly received a huge boost in their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, as per The Athletic.

After revamping the attacking department by signing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo, the Red Devils are prioritising reinforcing their midfield.

Ruben Amorim currently has Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes as the primary options to deploy in the engine room. However, Ugarte struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League last term after joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

Casemiro, on the other hand, is set to turn 34 next year and has lost his athleticism to play at the highest level. Mainoo, meanwhile, struggled to find regular game time under Amorim last term.

Now, The Athletic report that Man Utd are exploring the possibility of signing Baleba this summer to reinforce the midfield as they believe competition for him would be fierce next year.

The Red Devils’ minority stakeholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, wants to see his club make a major impression this campaign. So, he wants United to complete an ambitious swoop for Baleba.

Baleba to Man Utd

United have already held talks with the player to present him with the club’s project and persuade him to join. A few Man United players have already held contact with the player to lure him to Old Trafford, as per the report.

Leny Yoro played with the Cameroonian at LOSC Lille, while Andre Onana and Bryan Mbeumo are his compatriots and have played together for their country. So, the trio might have been given the responsibility of making him choose Manchester United this summer.

As per the report, the 21-year-old is keen on a move to Old Trafford, and agreeing on personal terms with him won’t be an issue; therefore, this is a huge boost for Amorim’s side.

United have even made contact with Brighton through intermediaries to learn about the details of signing Baleba, and it has been reported that the Seagulls want around £100m to let him leave.

The African initially took time to settle in the Premier League after joining from Lille a couple of years ago, but enjoyed a stellar campaign last term. He is a dynamic, strong midfielder and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Moreover, he is composed with possession, so he would be an ideal option for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.