Tottenham set to ‘push’ to sign Man City forward Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to ‘push’ for a move to sign Manchester City forward Savinho, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Following Thomas Frank’s arrival as the new manager, the Lilywhites have purchased Mohammed Kudus to bolster the frontline and João Palhinha to reinforce the engine room.

However, the Portuguese has joined on an initial loan deal and Spurs have an option to make the move permanent next summer. Now, following Son Heung-min’s departure, the north London club are looking for a new wide forward to replace the South Korean.

On GiveMeSport, Romano says that Tottenham have made an approach to sign Savinho, but the Citizens aren’t happy with that, as the window has only 20 days left.

Frank is really ‘pushing’ to sign the Brazilian, and he is ‘tempted’ by the prospect of joining the Lilywhites. Therefore, Tottenham will make a ‘push’ to secure his service over the coming days.

However, Man City won’t allow the forward to leave for around £43m, which is the opening proposal Tottenham made, and want £60m at least.

Savinho to Tottenham

Romano said:

“I think it’s possible. It’s not easy, because City would love to keep the player. They are not so happy with this approach, with 20 days to go, for an important player like Savinho. But at the same time, Savinho is quite open to this possibility to go to Totenham. My understanding is that the coach, Thomas Frank, is really pushing to have Savinho and to make him one of the stars of the squad. “So, of course, Savinho, from what I’m hearing, is really, really tempted by this opportunity. Let’s see between clubs what happens, because 50 or 55 million euros will never be enough for Manchester City to give the green light to this deal. From what I’m hearing, it has to be at least 70 million euros for Man City to give consideration to this approach from Tottenham. So let’s see what happens there. But I think Tottenham will really push on this one again in the next hours or days.”

Although Son has left the club, Tottenham already have Wilson Odobert, Kudus, Brennan Johnson, and Dejan Kulusevski for the wide forward position. Moreover, Mathys Tel and Richarlison can be deployed on the flanks, even though they are centre-forwards by trait.

However, considering Tottenham will have to play Champions League football this season, they are seemingly planning to add further depth in the frontline to achieve their objectives in every competition.

Savinho is a left-footed versatile forward, as he is comfortable playing on either flank. The 21-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in the future.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, following their UEFA Super Cup assignment against Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham will start their Premier League campaign against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.