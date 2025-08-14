Liverpool agree deal to sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Parma for the permanent transfer of 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni to Anfield this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool have started mapping out their long-term plans, mindful that Virgil van Dijk, now 34, is approaching the stage where his performances will inevitably wane.

In addition, Ibrahima Konate’s future remains highly uncertain, with the French defender reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid as he enters the final year of his Anfield contract.

Hence, Liverpool have been working on a deal to sign two new centre-backs this summer, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Leoni being identified as prime targets.

It appears the Reds have now landed the first of what is expected to be two centre-back signings, as Romano claims that the Premier League champions have reached an agreement with Parma over the transfer of Italy U21 star Leoni.

The reputable transfer expert adds that the 6ft 4in centre-back is set to travel for his medicals to join Arne Slot’s side on a permanent deal, as no loan move was discussed in the agreement with Parma.

The Italian was keen on joining Liverpool, and a deal has now been struck for a fee in the region of £30m with a sell-on clause included in the contract, according to the journalist.

Prospect

Liverpool have been active in the market this summer, with Leoni set to become their seventh addition to the first-team squad. While the marquee arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike have drawn the most attention, Leoni is viewed as a signing with significant long-term potential.

The defender produced a series of commanding displays during the closing stages of the campaign, playing a key role in Parma’s successful battle to avoid relegation.

His standout performances came in the goalless encounters with Napoli and Juventus during the season’s final weeks, where he physically overpowered Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic, respectively.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Leoni excels in aerial contests and recorded the highest success rate for aerial duels in Europe’s top five divisions last season among players aged 20 or younger.

With the Reds also reportedly pushing to sign Guehi, Slot will be keen to have both centre-backs ready to blend into his style of play early, ahead of what promises to be a challenging title defence next season, beginning with their opener against Bournemouth on Friday.