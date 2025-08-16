The Premier League is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world. Over the years, several Korean players have made their mark in England with skill, speed, and determination. Let’s look at some of the top Korean footballers who have shone in the Premier League.

Park Ji-sung

Park Ji-sung is one of the most respected Asian players to play in the Premier League. He joined Manchester United in 2005 and stayed until 2012, becoming the first South Korean to win the league title. In his time at the club, Park won four Premier League trophies (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, and 2010-11) and played in more than 130 league matches, scoring 19 goals.

What made Park special was not just the trophies, but the way he played. He was famous for his endless energy, intelligent movement, and ability to step up in big games. Sir Alex Ferguson often picked him for matches against tough opponents like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Many players in the Korean Premier League have been inspired by his achievements, including:

Scoring over Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final (which came during his strong Premier League form that season).

A quick goal against Chelsea after 36 seconds in 2011.

His important winning goal against Liverpool in 2010, diving in to head the ball and securing three vital points.

Park was also trusted so much that he became Manchester United’s first Asian captain in a Premier League match in 2005 with Bolton Wanderers. His professionalism, teamwork, and never stop running style earned him the nickname Three-Lung Park from fans and teammates.

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min is one of the brightest stars in the Premier League and the most successful Asian player in the competition’s history. He joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his speed, skill, and ability to score spectacular goals.

Thỏughouyt the years, Son has scored more than 100 Premier League goals, making him the first Asian player to reach that milestone. He was named the Premier League Golden Boot winner in the 2021-22 season after scoring 23 goals, sharing the award with Mohamed Salah, and he did it without scoring a single penalty.

Some of his unforgettable moments are as below:

His incredible solo goal against Burnley in 2019, running from his own half to score, which later won the Puskás Award for the best goal in the world that year.

Scoring twice over Manchester City in Tottenham’s first game at their new stadium.

Forming one of the most dangerous attacking partnerships in Premier League history with Harry Kane, breaking the record for most goal combinations between two players.

Son is additionally Tottenham’s captain and a role model for young players around the world. Known for his friendly personality, tireless work rate, and deadly finishing, he has become a true global ambassador for Asian football in the Premier League.

Lee Kang-in

Lee Kang-in is one of South Korea’s brightest young football talents and a player whose rise in Europe has been nothing short of remarkable. Born in 2001, he became the first South Korean to sign for Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, marking a major milestone for Asian football.

In his very first season with the French giants, Lee showed his quality with goals in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League at the same time, helping PSG win the domestic league and cup double. His career reached another historic moment in 2025 when he lifted the Champions League trophy and became the first Asian player to score in and win the UEFA Super Cup.

Although he has yet to play in the Premier League, Lee has already caught the attention of top English clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace. Known for his quick feet, sharp passing, and ability to unlock defences, he has the creativity to shine in England’s fast-paced game.

If a move happens, Lee could follow in the footsteps of Park Ji-sung and Son Heung-min, aiming to leave his own mark as one of South Korea’s most successful exports to the Premier League stage.

Today, Korean players are respected for their talent and discipline in English football. The success of stars like Son Heung-min continues to inspire young players back home and around the world.