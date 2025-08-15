Man Utd ‘prepare’ to table opening bid to sign Carlos Baleba

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to submit an opening proposal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Seagulls have continued to produce top-class midfield talents in recent years. After parting ways with Yves Bissouma, they signed Moisés Caicedo. He displayed impressive performances at AMEX Stadium before joining Chelsea for a mammoth fee a couple of years ago.

Brighton also gave Alexis Mac Allister the platform to flourish before selling him to Liverpool, and he guided the Merseyside club to win the Premier League title last term.

As Caicedo’s replacement, the Seagulls signed Baleba from LOSC Lille in 2023, and he initially took time to settle in the English top flight. But he displayed impressive performances last term.

After being impressed by him, United are prioritising signing him to reinforce the midfield department before the September 1st transfer deadline. They believe the Cameroonian would be on the radar of a lot of clubs next summer, so Man Utd are trying to secure his service in this window.

On Instagram, Romano states that Man Utd have been in talks over this deal in recent days and are preparing to approach Brighton with an ‘opening proposal’.

Baleba to Man Utd

The Seagulls don’t want to let him leave this summer and are aiming to cash-in next summer. Therefore, it would be a difficult deal to pull off for Ruben Amorim’s side, but they don’t want to give up as Baleba is ‘keen’ on moving to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are looking to raise funds by selling Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Antony to make the Baleba deal happen. Agreeing on personal terms with the player won’t be an issue for United if they manage to strike a deal with Brighton.

The 21-year-old is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Fabian Hurzeler’s side aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer and reports suggest they will want closer to £100m to cash-in.

Amorim wants to play a high-intensity style of football, but Man Utd lack athleticism in the midfield. Therefore, the Portuguese boss struggled last season.

United are looking to address this problem by signing Baleba. He is quick across the ground, very strong, efficient in defensive contributions, and also excellent with possession.