Football Roulette Games in Online Casinos: Features, Layout and Bet Types

The massive popularity of football has seen the game spill over into many other industries beyond the sport itself – think fashion and apparel, social media, video games franchises, television media and even movies. The list goes on, and another place that the beautiful game pops up is at online casinos.

Football-themed slot games are nothing new, with titles like Football Cash Pots, Soccer Safari and Shoot! having been around for a fair while. But there’s another genre of online casino gambling where football can be found, and that’s surprisingly at the roulette table. Let’s explore this exciting clash of two worlds.

What is Live Dealer Roulette?

The place to find football-themed roulette games is in the live dealer section of an online casino, and typically, sites have a search tool, so you can just enter the search term “football” to reveal options.

Live dealer games feature a dealer operating a real casino table presented on a live stream. Players join the game, make their bets, and have the chance to interact through text chat as well. Part of the live football roulette experience is that the dealer will, more likely than not, get into some banter about football, and you’ll often find special side bets that offer big multipliers.

In addition, some of these games may be eligible for casino welcome bonuses. If you’ve already claimed such an offer, there are also rewards for repeat deposits available on top platforms – for example, those reviewed by experts on https://legalcasino.uk/bonuses/reload/. These can also be used for football roulette, provided the game rules allow it. But what are the most popular titles with this sporting theme?

Live Football Roulette

This game from leading developers Playtech is based on single-zero roulette and has a house edge of 2.7%. There is an easy-to-use racetrack for putting down your bets, which is useful for selecting bigger, neighbouring bets. But you can take control by placing individual numbers on the main grid as well.

If you don’t want to select your numbers, there is a lottery-style Lucky Dip option of various amounts. You could, for example, select a Lucky Dip 5, and an RNG will just give you your numbers for that spin.

At the start of a spin, five random football shirts are placed on neighbouring numbers on the bet grid, and you can cover these with a “Goal” side bet. The payout will relate to a special RNG-generated multiplier, and if the ball lands on one of the shirts, the stake multiplier is claimed, and it can be up to x100.

A helpful and in-depth stats section allows you to analyse trends from results, and controls, from stake amount to bet selection, are clear. The popular Playtech title underwent a revamp a few years ago that integrated a video wall behind the dealer, which shows streams of real football matches, scores, fixtures and more.

Football French Roulette

Also by Playtech is Football French Roulette, which is a variation of the above title. The features are pretty much the same, with rounds beginning with the display of football shirts on the grid, depicting the randomly generated special neighbouring bets. The goal bonus bet again triggers that option.

In Football French Roulette, the typical game rule varies from European, in that you will receive half of an even-money bet back if the ball lands on the single zero. To place a bet, click a chip and select any option like a split, a line, first 12, black or red, or a straight up single number. The racetrack allows for more betting options.

There’s live match commentary from the studio and updates from the likes of the Champions League and Europa League in the background. The house edge is 1.35% and essentially, you get the same interactivity and engagement as their flagship game experience, with just the “La Partage” rule tweak that improves players’ odds.

European Football Roulette

European Football Roulette from Playtech is a video version of roulette that has a sprinkling of football worked into it and has a house edge of 2.7%. It’s not a live studio feature, which may suit some players for a less engaging experience.

Again, one of the main features is the betting on up to five neighbours, which can easily be controlled by the racetrack. It’s a single-zero wheel, and there’s a bit of football imagery integrated into the visual design, but it’s nowhere near as immersive as the live dealer options above.