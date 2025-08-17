Man Utd remain keen on signing Brighton’s Carlos Baleba

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Brighton star Carlos Baleba, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils endured a dire campaign last term, highlighting the need to address several departments this summer to turn the situation around. Having struggled with goal-scoring problems, they have revamped the frontline. However, midfield is also a long-lasting problem position.

Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes are the options for the engine room. However, the Brazilian hasn’t been at his best in recent years, while Mainoo struggled to find regular game time under Ruben Amorim last term.

Ugarte was signed last summer, but displayed average performances last term. Therefore, Amorim is said to be keen on purchasing a new midfielder before the end of this transfer window.

Baleba has widely been suggested as the primary option, and United have even held talks with the Seagulls to seal the deal. But they have made it clear that the player isn’t for sale this summer.

However, on his YouTube channel, Romano says that although Man Utd are unlikely to be able to sign Baleba this summer, they won’t stop his pursuit yet.

Baleba to Man Utd

Man Utd will look to sign him in the future as the recruitment team ‘super appreciate’ the midfielder and Amorim is a ‘big fan’ of the Cameroonian.

The journalist further claims that following the Baleba blow, United will shift focus to alternative options to strengthen the midfield department this summer.

Baleba, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last campaign, helping his side finish in the top half of the table. He is an athletic midfielder and is excellent at winning the ball back.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old is extremely strong and has the ability to make surging runs from the deep. He is a Premier League-proven player and is a perfect option to play in Amorim’s system, so if he joins United this summer, that would fast-track Amorim’s rebuild.

However, it is now going to be interesting to see who Man Utd eventually opt to sign to strengthen the midfield department before the September 1st transfer deadline.