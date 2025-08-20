Liverpool vs Arsenal preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Liverpool will aim for their first win in seven games against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal when they travel to Anfield for a pulsating table-deciding Premier League affair on Sunday, 31st August.

Few believed it could happen, particularly in the aftermath of Jürgen Klopp’s departure. The legendary German tactician no longer had the drive to continue, leading to his replacement by a figure largely unfamiliar beyond the Eredivisie.

Questions arose over whether Arne Slot could truly manage such a demanding role, especially in the shadow of Liverpool’s most decorated manager of recent decades, yet the Dutch coach adapted seamlessly.

Slot’s Liverpool stormed to the Premier League crown with four matches remaining in 2024-25, though Arsenal are determined to prevent a repeat this season.

The Reds began their title defence in dramatic fashion, defeating Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield on an evening marked by an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota. Federico Chiesa’s 88th-minute strike and Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time finish secured the win after Antoine Semenyo’s second-half brace had cancelled out goals from Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had managed just two victories in their previous 11 visits to Old Trafford. Their opening-day 1-0 success at a ground where they have regularly faltered was worth celebrating, however unconvincing, and they now aim to build on it against another fierce rival in Liverpool on matchweek three.

Once derided for constant fourth-place finishes, Arsenal have recently endured the frustration of finishing as runners-up three years in succession. With Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea investing heavily, the stage is set for an intense four-way battle for the title in the months ahead.

The bigger picture will unfold later in the campaign, but for now, Arsenal’s prime objective remains capturing the Premier League crown.

After their triumph at Old Trafford last weekend, Arteta’s men will approach the clash with Liverpool not only buoyed by that opening win over United but also by their impressive run of performances in recent meetings with the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last six Premier League meetings with Arsenal—the North London outfit have triumphed twice, with the other four encounters ending in draws. Among those was the dramatic 2-2 contest in their most recent league encounter.

That run represents Arsenal’s longest unbeaten run against Liverpool in more than ten years, eclipsing the eight-game sequence they managed between October 2007 and April 2011.

During that thrilling showdown at Anfield, Mikel Arteta’s side fought back from two goals behind to snatch a vital point, which kept them within touching distance of Champions League qualification, needing only two further points at that stage.

It was also a rare setback for Liverpool—failing to secure victory despite leading by two or more goals at half-time, something they had not experienced since their 4-3 defeat at Bournemouth in December 2016.

Another notable streak was snapped for Arsenal that day—after three consecutive seasons of scoring within the first ten minutes of this fixture, they were unable to find the net early. From the start of the 2022–23 season, the Gunners had struck inside the opening ten minutes of four league games against Liverpool, with goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (twice), and Gabriel—the most any club had managed against the Merseysiders in that period.

Despite modest expectations heading into last term, Liverpool exceeded forecasts by lifting the Premier League trophy. Focus now turns to the challenge of defending it, and a successful defence would establish a new record—21 English top-flight titles, the highest in history.

With Arsenal and Liverpool both tipped to be contenders once more, the forthcoming Anfield meeting could prove decisive in the title race.

Liverpool vs Arsenal match details

Date: Sunday 31st August, 2025

Location: Merseyside, England

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Kick-off time: 4:30pm

Tickets: The game is officially 'sold out'

Match stats and head-to-head

• Since the beginning of the 2023–24 season, Arsenal have netted 31 Premier League goals from corners, which is at least 11 more than any other side in the division (Liverpool – 20). During the same span, Manchester United have allowed the most goals from corners in the competition (23).

• The North Londoners have now recorded 71 victories in the Premier League when Martin Ødegaard has started as captain (D20 L15), with only Tony Adams (130) overseeing more league wins for the Gunners, while Patrick Vieira also led the side to 71.

• Liverpool’s last failure to score in a Premier League encounter against Arsenal dates back to August 2015, a goalless stalemate at the Emirates during the final months of Brendan Rodgers’s tenure.

• More than 130 years after the inaugural contest between Arsenal and Liverpool—a Division Two fixture in 1893 which the Reds won 5–0—the pair have now faced each other 244 times across competitive football. Neither side has ever sustained outright dominance, although Liverpool hold the advantage in victories with 95, compared to Arsenal’s 83, while 66 matches have finished level.

• In last season’s 2–2 draw at Anfield against Arsenal, Liverpool failed to secure a Premier League win despite leading by two or more goals at half time for the first time since their 4–3 loss at Bournemouth in December 2016, and the first time at Anfield in the competition since drawing 2–2 with Newcastle United in April 2016.

• Liverpool are unbeaten across their last 15 home meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (W7 D7), a run stretching back to a 2–0 Premier League defeat in September 2012.

• Arsenal are undefeated in their past five Premier League clashes with Liverpool (W2 D3), including a 2–2 draw in the corresponding fixture. It is their most extended unbeaten sequence against Liverpool since the period between October 2007 and April 2011, when they went eight matches without defeat.

• Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres did not register a single shot on his Premier League debut; it was the first occasion since the start of the 2023–24 campaign that he had played a top-flight match without attempting one.

Team news

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is sweating over the availability of right-back Jeremie Frimpong for not just the Arsenal clash but also for Monday evening’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

The Dutch defender endured a curtailed Premier League debut, as he had to be withdrawn during the second half against Bournemouth owing to a hamstring concern.

Concerns surrounding Frimpong are intensified by the absence of Conor Bradley, leaving Liverpool facing something of a shortage at right-back ahead of their encounter with Newcastle.

The precise nature of Bradley’s setback has not been disclosed, yet it has been significant enough to rule him out of recent fixtures against Athletic Club, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Liverpool were deprived of key midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace on penalties, as well as in the Bournemouth clash. However, the Dutchman has now completed his suspension and is therefore eligible to feature against the Gunners.

Young midfielder Bajcetic made an impression upon his breakthrough into the senior side three seasons ago, but persistent fitness troubles have hampered him since. He performed admirably at Las Palmas during his loan stint across the latter part of last campaign, though he later picked up an issue requiring surgery.

It is still uncertain whether the 20-year-old will form part of Slot’s squad this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz faces time on the treatment table with a knee problem, the full extent of which has not yet been established, as further examinations are necessary before the club can provide confirmation.

Gabriel Jesus continues his rehabilitation from the ACL rupture sustained earlier this year, having now resumed outdoor training, but the Brazilian forward remains far from making his comeback for the North London side.

Defender Ben White was replaced during the second half of the meeting with Manchester United on Sunday. He did not participate in Wednesday’s training session, with the centre-back suspected to have picked up a fresh concern at Old Trafford.

Christian Nørgaard was unavailable against Manchester United because of a slight knock, and he also sat out Wednesday’s training session, leaving the summer signing doubtful for the upcoming encounter with Liverpool.

Predicted starting lineup

Liverpool predicted starting lineup:

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Arsenal predicted starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.

Prediction

Two sides are looking to stake a claim on the Premier League title this season.

For Liverpool, a win against their arch-rival would indicate a clear statement of intent towards defending their league crown while also ending a run of six Premier League games without victory against the Gunners.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta will be keen on improving his team’s performance after being second best in every facet against Manchester United last Sunday, despite their victory.

With Manchester City, on the other hand, also competing for the title, neither club would want to fall to defeat, so this clash is expected to be a tense affair between Liverpool’s prolific attack and Arsenal’s combative defence.

We’re predicting a 1-1 draw.