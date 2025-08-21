Adarabioyo returns in place of Acheampong: Predicted Chelsea XI vs West Ham

After a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace last weekend, Chelsea are on the road for the first time in the English top flight this season as they face West Ham at London Stadium on matchday two.

The crosstown rivals go head-to-head at 8:00pm UK time on Friday and having both failed to secure wins in their previous outings, there will already be early pressure on them to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

With that said, here is how the Blues could line-up against the Hammers.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to be the shot-stopper once again, retaining his place from last weekend’s draw.

Defenders – Tosin Adarabioyo missed the Crystal Palace game due to a minor physical issue but he could come straight back into the team against West Ham, potentially replacing Josh Acheampong in the heart of the back four. Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah could retain his place alongside the former Fulham star.

The full backs are unlikely to change with Marc Cucurella and Reece James starting on the left and right, respectively.

Unchanged further forward

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are expected to continue in the double pivot, while Romeo Lavia’s injury might continue to rule him out until after the international break. At number 10, Cole Palmer might be employed once more.

Jamie Gittens could play on the left wing and hope to be impactful after an unflattering run last time out, as would Pedro Neto, who may be given the nod at right wing.

Forward – Joao Pedro did not score against Crystal Palace last weekend but will hope to open his account for the Blues in the Premier League on Friday. He is likely to be preferred up top over Liam Delap.

Here is how the visitors might look on paper.