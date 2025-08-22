Man Utd exploring move for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller

Manchester United are exploring a possible deal to sign Stuttgart’s defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Stiller made the switch from Hoffenheim to Stuttgart in August 2023 and has since made 82 appearances for Die Schwaben, contributing five goals and 17 assists.

In the last campaign, he started 31 league fixtures as the club secured a ninth-place finish in the Bundesliga. He also featured in eight Champions League outings, though Stuttgart were unable to advance past the group stage.

After missing out on Brighton and Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, United have now shifted attention to alternative options, with Stiller emerging as the newest name on their list.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who claims that Man United have set their sights on the Germany international as an option to bolster their midfield ranks before the window closes.

While United’s interest is believed to be exploratory at this stage, discussions over a possible swoop for the 24-year-old before the transfer window deadline have been held, as per the report.

Jacobs also clarifies that the possible arrival of a new midfielder to Old Trafford is not guaranteed, but talks are being held internally over different targets, which include Stiller.

Toni Kroos regen

It has been an active transfer window for the Red Devils so far, although the club have yet to offload the players deemed surplus after exclusion from the pre-season squad.

On the other hand, Ruben Amorim has seen four additions to his squad, with a clear focus on bolstering the frontline. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have been brought in to reshape the attack, while Diego Leon has arrived to provide competition for Patrick Dorgu at left wing-back.

Manchester United appeared outnumbered and overpowered on several occasions in the middle of the park last season. That cannot be allowed to happen again; making a move for a dependable holding midfielder, such as Stiller, is a logical step.

Having established himself as one of the standout midfielders in Germany’s top flight, the German has drawn lofty comparisons to legendary German figure Toni Kroos, with many viewing him as a potential generational talent.

Although Jacobs does not disclose the potential figures involved in the deal, it is believed that Stuttgart will demand a sum exceeding his £38m Transfermarkt valuation, given his importance to Sebastian Hoeneß’s side.