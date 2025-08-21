Most Likely Transfers To Still Happen In the Premier League

The Premier League transfer window could spark into life yet. With only weeks of August left and the deadline looming near, football clubs all across town have a ton to decide about their upcoming seasons. There are rumors of transfers floating all around; and so, agents, managers, and team leaders are all scrambling to seal their team’s fate. So, just what’s likely to go down this year? Let’s take a deeper look at the four players most people suspect will transfer to a different team before autumn starts in September.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United to Liverpool)

One of the biggest transfer stories still swirling in the air centers around Alexander Isak. The possibility of him, swapping Newcastle clubs to join Liverpool, is big news. Liverpool already placed an offer on the table worth £110 million, but Newcastle quickly shut that down; they need more cash before signing off and are holding at £150 million. Isak already has a lot of goals from last season — totaling 27 — ; it seems he’s more than interested in going over to Liverpool, and the word is he’s started training solo when the negotiations ramped up. One reason he is so tempting to join Liverpool is because its manager Arne Slot wants him, adding he would be like a lethal finisher and he has high expectations for Isak, comparable to Haaland.

After a few smart sells, Liverpool is stocked with cash, so they could give an even better offer. Another point to think about is wage negotiations. Even If Liverpool shells out 150 million for the player, they still have to come to a agreement on how much to pay Isak per week or per year. Depending how desperate they are, it could come down to if Isak signs the paper. Isak is on the radar of various teams in this transfer season; but Liverpool needs to act quickly if they are serious about bagging him.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace to Arsenal)

It looks like Arsenal may be on the verge of grabbing Eberechi Eze. Something the Gunners seriously needs is creating energy in the midfield, especially after Kai Havertz’s injury, and because of all this, they want to land Eze fast. According to some odds makers, there is a 1/2 chance that Arsenal will succeed in getting Eze on their team before the deadline, after they hijacked Tottenham’s move. Now, as both the clubs are ready, and negotiations are happening at full swing, there might be a real possibility for Eze to trade the south of London for the north sooner or later.

Palace aren’t thrilled to see one of their biggest talents leave but Eze has ambitions to play at a higher level and is a boyhood Arsenal fan. The Eagles will use the reported £67.5m from Eze’s sale to strengthen their squad before the window closes.

Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion to Manchester United)

Manchester United is in for a midfield commander — someone who can take control of the game, and Carlos Baleba caught their eye . Brighton wanted 115 million euros or pounds for Baleba, and it makes the United back off for now. With that said, Baleba is super up to the switch and Brighton isn’t trying to lower the price; it still leaves a opening for the transfer, and the deal isn’t dead by a long shot.

Rumor has it that United could show up one more time before deadline day and try their luck. Manager Amorim is a big fan of Baleba, and it could spark some kind of late-hour drama. All told, it would be a real suspense as United is desperate to get the midfielder they want. Also what is unclear is if baleba will agree to the wage amount that united offers.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace to Liverpool)

Liverpool continues on to play with their center-back strategy, but their main target is Marc Guehi. Even though Palace is desperate to keep him on lock, the England defense player is about to complete the final year of his deal with no news on extending; Liverpool could use that as leverage until September ticks away. Bookmaker also looks at whether the person will agree to sign on contract so the negotiations can move more quicker!

Bookmakers, who keep careful track of all the latest transfer rumors, suspect that Liverpool are okay with pushing the clock back and waiting for a lower price. Even so, the clock is clicking, Liverpool are starting to grow desperate for a defensive reinforcements, so the odds for this potential transfer move shorter. Reportedly, Guehi is bothered about how much he can actually play for Anfield, he could get what he needs as the World Cup is about to happen. All these different elements are making this an interesting case, but if Liverpool starts to chase after him, there could be a deal sooner rather than being late.

Conclusion

With the transfer window closing on September 1, odds shift daily. Isak’s Liverpool move tops the charts, Eze to Arsenal is heavily likely, Baleba’s saga could spark late drama, and Guehi’s defensive solidity may prompt Liverpool to finalise business. Strap in: the final days are set for twists that could define the 2025/26 Premier League season.