How Many Goals Has Rashford Scored for Man Utd in His Career? Full Breakdown

How many goals has Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United in his career? A question fans ask every season, and the answer changes fast. From his sudden debut in 2016—two goals in one night—to becoming a senior figure at Old Trafford, Rashford has built a record worth counting. Goals in the Premier League, goals in Europe, goals that sealed wins in cups. The numbers matter because they tell the story of growth, of dips in form, and of consistency too. This article looks at his total tally, season by season highlights, and what the current campaign has added to his career total. Along the way, we’ll also pause to consider the online world around football—the way fans search, read, and track stats safely in a digital age.

Rashford Goals for Man Utd: Career Overview

1. All-Time Manchester United Goals

Marcus Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions—league, cups, and Europe—up to the summer of 2025.

Broken down: that’s total goals, not just in the Premier League, but including FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, etc.

2. Premier League Only

When we look at only Premier League matches, the number is different. Multiple sources indicate that Rashford has tallied 87 PL goals for United.

Some sources show slight discrepancies (e.g. “84 goals”), but the consensus is around 87.

Rashford Goals by Season (2024–25)

In the 2024–25 season before leaving on loan, Rashford’s output was modest. He scored 4 Premier League goals, along with a few more in cup and European games—bringing his total to around 7 goals across all competitions by late February.

StatMuse confirms he had 6 goals and 3 assists in the Premier League that season.

So, either 4 or 6 PL goals depending on the source; but total goals across all competitions stand at about 7 before his loan move.

Detailed Breakdown Table (Approximated)

Category Number Notes All Competitions (Total) 138 goals In 426 appearances up to mid-2025. Premier League Only ~87 goals Across his career at United. 2024–25 Season (PL) 4–6 goals Scored before loan to Villa. 2024–25 Season (All) ~7 goals All competitions.

Cybersecurity Matters

In today’s world, everyone uses the internet—to work, to shop, to chat with friends. But that means your data can be watched, tracked, or stolen. That’s why cybersecurity is needed now more than ever. You should think about safe tools—say, using a VPN for British users like the one you’ll find here. It keeps your information hidden, your location private, and your browsing safe, especially on public Wi-Fi. In short, it’s about protection—and peace of mind.

Rashford’s Early Impact at United

When Marcus Rashford first stepped into Manchester United’s starting eleven in 2016, few expected fireworks. Yet in just a handful of days, he scored twice against Midtjylland in the Europa League and then twice again against Arsenal in the Premier League. Suddenly, a teenager became the name on every headline. Those early goals weren’t just numbers—they were moments. They turned pressure into opportunity and nerves into excitement. For United fans, the start was a promise: here’s a striker who could deliver when the team needed it most. And those opening goals shaped the belief that Rashford was more than just an academy graduate. He was a future star.

The High Point: 2022–23 Season

Every career has peaks, and for Rashford, the 2022–23 season stands tall. Across all competitions, he scored 30 goals—his best-ever return in a single campaign. It wasn’t just about volume; it was about timing. Important goals came in Europa League ties, in Carabao Cup fixtures, and in the Premier League, lifting United to victories they might have missed without him. That season reminded everyone of his full potential. A player capable of leading the line, carrying the attack, and producing match-winners week after week. It remains the benchmark against which his later seasons, including the quieter 2024–25, will always be compared.

Narrative Flow: Goals, Growth, and Going Forward

Marcus Rashford burst onto the scene in early 2016, scoring twice in his first senior match. Since then, nearly a decade has passed, and he has racked up 138 goals for his boyhood club. Clear? Yes—but only a part of the story.

In league terms, those goals come to about 87 Premier League strikes. You might say: league goals show consistency. And they do. Yet, Rashford has also contributed important goals in cups and European matches, pushing his overall United tally toward that 138 mark.

This past season, however, he did not reach his usual heights. With around 4 to 6 league goals, plus a few more in other contests, he ended the season with roughly 7 goals total—before heading out on loan first to Aston Villa, and now to Barcelona. The loan move marked a new chapter, but those United goals remain part of his legacy.

Summary

Total goals for Manchester United : 138 across all competitions.

Premier League goals only : ~ 87 (some minor source disagreement).

2024–25 season before loan: roughly 7 total goals , including 4–6 in the league.

Rashford’s career at United has been impressive, but this most recent chapter saw fewer goals, leading to his move. As he heads to Barcelona, those numbers will stay on record—unless he returns and adds more.