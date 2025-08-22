How Sponsorships Have Redefined the Premier League in 2025/26

The Premier League has always been a showcase for world-class football, but the 2025/26 season has underlined something different: commercial power now shapes the competition almost as much as talent on the pitch. Sponsorship money has flooded in, rewriting the rules of club finance and forcing supporters, players, and even broadcasters to adjust to a new reality.

1. Kit Deals on a New Level

Manchester City set a benchmark over the summer with their £1 billion extension with Puma, the richest kit contract the league has ever seen. Spread across ten years, it guarantees the champions around £100 million annually. For comparison, United’s Adidas deal and Liverpool’s long-term agreement with the same brand look modest by contrast.

This type of figure shows how shirt branding has moved from a secondary revenue stream to a cornerstone of modern club economics. The bigger the club, the bigger the cheque. No board can afford to ignore that equation.

2. The Battle of the Suppliers

Nine different brands are now supplying Premier League kits. Adidas has strengthened its dominance, working with eight clubs, while Nike, Puma, Castore, Umbro and several smaller firms divide the rest.

Everton’s new deal with Castore is a telling example of how values are climbing. The club now receives around £20 million per season, more than double what Hummel was paying previously. Even mid-table sides are entering agreements that would have been unthinkable only a few years ago.

3. Gambling Companies Hold On

Despite the upcoming ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsors, more than half of the league still runs with betting brands this season. West Ham switched to BoyleSports, Everton kept Stake.com, and Crystal Palace introduced NET88.

The money involved is simply too significant to walk away from quickly. The league’s decision to phase gambling logos out only at the end of 2025/26 reflects the difficulty clubs face in replacing that income overnight.

4. Broadcasters and the Expansion of Sponsorship

Sponsorship is no longer just about shirts. Broadcasters have become a major part of the picture. Sky Sports entered this season with its largest ever slate of partners across live coverage, while TNT Sports integrated new bookmakers and lifestyle brands into its Premier League output.

The effect is clear: commercial visibility now extends from kick-off graphics to post-match analysis. Every stage of the matchday has become a platform for branding.

5. Clubs Without Sponsors

Not everyone has cashed in yet. Chelsea began the campaign without a front-of-shirt partner, having ended a short-term deal with DAMAC. Negotiations are ongoing with several multinationals, with the club holding out for figures close to £60 million per year.

The absence of a logo on a kit that has usually carried global brands is striking and it underlines how competitive the market has become. Clubs no longer sign the first deal that comes along, they chase the ceiling.

6. The Digital Dimension

Technology companies are moving into the sponsorship space as well. From AI-driven fan engagement projects to data-sharing agreements, the Premier League is increasingly tied to firms outside the traditional sportswear or betting sectors. This push reflects how audiences now consume football, through apps, social platforms and customised content rather than only live matches.

7. Betting Apps and Matchday Culture

It is a reminder that the commercialisation of football is not confined to stadiums or TV, it reaches straight into the hands of supporters.

Closing Thoughts

The Premier League in 2025/26 looks different from what it was a decade ago. Clubs at the top are commanding sponsorship figures that reshape their entire business models, while smaller sides are still able to double or triple previous agreements. Broadcasters, gambling companies and tech giants are all competing for visibility in the most watched football league on the planet.

The coming seasons will test how sustainable this sponsorship boom really is. What is certain is that finance and football have never been more intertwined.