Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ signing Angelo Stiller

Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Although the Red Devils started the season with a narrow defeat over Arsenal, they displayed a promising performance. So, optimism was high before the Fulham game, and they even enjoyed a blistering start.

However, the Cottagers took control as the game progressed, and they were the better side in the second half. Eventually, Man Utd had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

United struggled to gain control of the midfield, and Bruno Fernandes displayed a disappointing performance; moreover, he missed a penalty in the first half.

Ruben Amorim is said to be keen on signing a new midfielder before the deadline, and Fichajes state that Man Utd have identified Carlos Baleba as the primary target, but Brighton have no intention of letting him leave.

Therefore, Amorim’s side have started exploring alternative options and have earmarked Adam Wharton and Morten Hjulmand as serious targets. Stiller is also on the Portuguese boss’s wishlist, and United are ‘seriously considering’ making a move for him this summer.

Stiller to Man Utd

However, the German isn’t seen as an alternative to Baleba; instead, he is an option to replace Bruno Fernandes, who has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Kobbie Mainoo is another option in the midfield department, but has become frustrated after failing to find any game time in the first two league encounters. So, he is open to leaving before the end of this transfer window.

Stiller has a £32m release clause in his current contract and has a contract until 2028 at MHP Arena. United have the financial resources to seal the deal by triggering the clause.

The 24-year-old likes to play in the deep-lying playmaker position but isn’t a dynamic player. Therefore, although he is a highly talented player and could be a good option for any teams around Europe, he might not be best suited to play in Amorim’s system in the Premier League.

The Portuguese boss deploys a 3-4-2-1 formation, and the midfield two’s job is to cover a lot of ground and break up the play. However, Stiller isn’t the best option for this role. Therefore, Man Utd could be better off exploring other options to strengthen the middle of the park.