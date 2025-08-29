Tottenham make shock approach for Manuel Akanji

Tottenham Hotspur have made a late enquiry to Manchester City over the transfer of centre-back Manuel Akanji this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Frank’s side are set for a busy final few days of the summer transfer window, having agreed on a deal to sign Netherlands international Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

They are set to turn their attention to strengthening their backline before the window slams shut on Monday evening, with Akanji emerging as a surprise target.

Romano claims that Tottenham have made an approach to Man City for the Switzerland international but face competition for his signature. AC Milan are also in talks for Akanji and are ready to meet his £15m asking price.

Tottenham have allowed highly-rated teenage defender Luka Vuskovic to leave for Hamburg SV on a season-long loan to gain experience, leaving them with room for one more centre-back addition.

Their pursuit of Akanji is not isolated, as they have two other names on their shortlist as they look to build on an impressive start to life under former Brentford boss Frank.

With a return to the UEFA Champions League on the cards for the Europa League holders, they are primed to add quality to their squad in the shape of a new centre-back and Akanji is a serious target.

Simons to join

Tottenham are set to announce the capture of RB Leipzig gem Xavi Simons as their new attacking addition this summer after beating Chelsea to his signature.

Spurs are set to pay £52 million for the 22-year-old forward as their fourth new signing of the transfer window.

Thomas Frank’s side begged for a star addition following the sale of Heung-Min Son to Los Angeles FC earlier this summer while James Maddison has been ruled out with an ACL injury, and their pursuit of Simons addresses that need.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man has enjoyed stardom as a wonderkid since childhood and is set to bring his quality to North London after proving himself elsewhere.

Xavi Simons will sign a contract until 2030 with Spurs, with an option to extend his stay at the club for two more years. The Dutchman will join Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, and Kota Takai in signing with Spurs this summer.