Man Utd made last-gasp attempt to sign Conor Gallagher

Manchester United reportedly made a last-gasp attempt to sign Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher on deadline day, as per the Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler.

After enduring a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils have decided to refresh the squad in the recently concluded summer window to help Ruben Amorim turn the situation around.

Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have left the club permanently to join Real Betis and Chelsea, respectively. On the other hand, Marcus Rashford has signed for Barcelona on a season-long loan deal, and the Blaugrana have an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Rasmus Hojlund has signed for Napoli on a loan deal on deadline day, and the Italian champions have an obligation to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met. Jadon Sancho has opted to go to Aston Villa on loan after rejecting several other options.

United have signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko to revamp the frontline, while they have bought Senne Lammens on deadline day following Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana’s recent disappointing performances.

It was reported during the summer window that Amorim wanted a new athletic midfielder, and United even made an attempt to sign Carlos Baleba. But Brighton refused to let him leave.

Gallagher to Man Utd

On X, Wheeler claims that Gallagher was also on United’s radar, and they made a last-gasp attempt on deadline day to sign him on a loan deal to reinforce the engine room. However, Los Rojiblancos didn’t want to let him leave on loan, and United eventually opted not to buy him.

Gallagher, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea last summer but struggled to play regularly under Diego Simeone last term. The Englishman even started only one out of the three La Liga games this season.

After not purchasing a new midfielder this summer, United currently have Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo as options for this position. Moreover, Amorim has said that Mason Mount can also provide cover in the middle of the park if needed.

Casemiro has been inconsistent in recent years, while Ugarte has struggled to find regular game time this season. Mainoo, on the other hand, has found it difficult to play regularly under Amorim, so he was willing to leave on loan, but United didn’t allow his departure.