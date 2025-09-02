UEFA Europa League 2025/26: Can English Teams Bring the Trophy Home?

The UEFA Europa League 2025/26 season is gearing up, and English clubs are itching to reclaim the trophy after a dry spell. Last year, I was on the edge of my seat at a mate’s house, watching Tottenham lift the 2025 title, ending a 41-year wait for England. With Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace qualifying, plus a new 36-team league phase, the stakes are high. Can England’s finest break their eight-year trophy drought since Manchester United’s 2017 win? Let’s dive into the contenders, their chances, and why this season’s got the UK’s £11.67 billion betting market buzzing-not just in traditional bookmakers but also in non UK casinos where international fans are placing their bets.

The Europa League 2025/26: A New Era for England

The 2025/26 Europa League, kicking off in September, swaps the old group stage for a 36-team league phase, with each club playing eight matches before knockouts, culminating in a May 20 final at Besiktas Stadium, Istanbul. English teams earned three spots-Aston Villa (6th), Nottingham Forest (7th), and Crystal Palace (FA Cup winners)-after a thrilling 2024/25 season. England's aiming to outshine their 2023/24 semi-final run by Manchester United and end a trophy famine since Jose Mourinho's 2017 triumph.

English Contenders to Watch

Aston Villa: The Early Favorites

Key Players: Ollie Watkins (15 goals), Unai Emery

2024/25 Finish: 6th, Europa League qualifiers

Strategy: Emery’s four-time Europa expertise, bolstered by Youri Tielemans and Yasin Özcan, aims for a final run.

Villa's 2024/25 sixth place and Emery's pedigree make them favorites. Watkins' 15 goals and Tielemans' midfield control could shine in the league phase. They edged a 2-1 win over Lille last season with slick counter-attacks.

Nottingham Forest: The Dark Horses

Key Players: Morgan Gibbs-White (10 goals, 8 assists), Nuno Espírito Santo

2024/25 Finish: 7th, Europa League group stage

Strategy: First European campaign in 30 years, relying on Gibbs-White’s flair and a tight defense.

Forest's surprise 7th place earns them a debut in the group stage. Gibbs-White's creativity and a solid backline, despite a 3-2 loss to Villa, show promise. They could upset a giant like Roma, given their 2024/25 form.

Crystal Palace: The FA Cup Heroes

Key Players: Eberechi Eze (8 goals), Oliver Glasner

2024/25 Finish: FA Cup winners, Europa League play-offs

Strategy: Glasner’s high press, led by Eze and Ismaïla Sarr, targets a deep run after their Wembley upset.

Palace's 1-0 FA Cup final win over City, with Eze's strike, marks their European bow. Starting in the play-offs, their momentum could carry them far. Their semi-final 3-0 Villa rout showed pure grit.

Contender Snapshot

Club Key Player Manager 2024/25 Finish Odds to Win Aston Villa Ollie Watkins Unai Emery 6th 5/1 Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White Nuno Espírito Santo 7th 14/1 Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze Oliver Glasner FA Cup winners 20/1

Why English Teams Could Triumph

Transfer Boosts and Tactics

Villa's Tielemans and Özcan add steel, Forest's Gibbs-White drives attacks, and Palace's Sarr complements Eze. Emery's four Europa titles, Santo's defensive nous, and Glasner's press give tactical edges. Villa's 2024 Europa tie showed Emery's subs could turn games-England's got the know-how.

Historical Hunger

England's last Europa win was United's 2017 penalty shootout over Ajax. Tottenham's 2025 triumph broke a 41-year drought, proving English clubs can rise. With three teams in 2025/26, the odds feel ripe.

Challenges Ahead

European Rivals

Porto, Roma, and Lyon, with seasoned campaigns, are threats. Villa's Emery knows them, but Forest and Palace face unfamiliar foes. Europe's elite are relentless.

New Format Risks

The eight-match league phase demands stamina. Injuries or rotation could derail Palace's play-off start or Forest's group stage. City's 2024/25 third-place form shows even giants struggle-can England's depth hold?

The Road to Istanbul

The season, from September 2024 to May 20, 2026, at Besiktas Stadium, is a marathon. Villa's direct entry, Forest's group stage, and Palace's play-offs set varied paths. Pubs will be packed, fans debating like it's the Premier League.

Conclusion

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League sees English clubs-Aston Villa's Emery-led favorites, Nottingham Forest's dark horses, and Crystal Palace's FA Cup heroes-chasing the trophy. Their 2024/25 form and tactical nous fuel hopes to end an eight-year drought since 2017, but Porto and the new 36-team format pose risks, promising a thrilling run to Istanbul.