Manchester United set sights on signing Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia

Manchester United significantly revamped their offensive department in the summer transfer window as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha. The same cannot be said about their midfield, however.

In spite of Christian Eriksen departing last season, and Kobbie Mainoo as well as Manuel Ugarte failing to impress, Ruben Amorim was unable to make a new addition in his engine room although there was interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

After making a slow start to the campaign with only one win in three league fixtures, United could look to make further acquisitions in January, not least in midfield, where they are lacking numbers and quality.

The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia as an alternative to Baleba with the Club World Cup winner valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt.

Lavia swoop possible next year

Romeo Lavia has been one of Enzo Maresca’s most highly rated players with the manager describing him as an ‘unbelievable’ asset. However, he has found consistent game time hard to come by amid competition from Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

It is possible that Manchester United sign Lavia next year although they may have to wait until the summer, as Chelsea might be reluctant in letting go of an important squad option midway through the season in the winter.

He would be a great signing for the Red Devils at a reasonable price compared to what Carlos Baleba might be worth, and at 21 years of age, Lavia promises to be an ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro in addition to an immediate fix in midfield.

Lavia’s aggression without possession, and excellent positioning and reading of the game will ensure he gets regular minutes in Ruben Amorim’s side, while his ability to win the ball and transition it into the final third will also prove crucial.