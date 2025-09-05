Man Utd to make surprise swoop to sign Marco Verratti

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Marco Verratti in January, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Paris Saint-Germain from Italian side Pescara back in 2012, the 32-year-old enjoyed a great time at Parc des Princes before leaving a couple of years ago.

The Italian helped Les Parisiens win nine Ligue 1 titles and numerous domestic cup competitions. However, he failed to guide the French giants to win the Champions League trophy, which they finally won last term.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are closely monitoring Verratti and are planning to make a concrete approach to secure his service in January to bring balance in the engine room.

The player is even ready to return to Europe and feels he can still play at the highest level. So, he would be open to moving to the Premier League should the Red Devils eventually make a move.

United decided to revamp the frontline by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer, while they have signed Senne Lammens to address the goalkeeping issues.

Ruben Amorim was keen on purchasing a new midfielder, but United failed to sign anyone before the deadline. So, they are now seemingly looking to buy a new midfielder in January.

Verratti to Man Utd

Verratti is a technically gifted deep-lying player, and playing threading passes between the lines is his biggest strength; he was even considered one of the best midfielders in the world during his time with PSG. However, he isn’t a dynamic player and might struggle with the physicality of the English football at this stage of his career.

Amorim deploys a 3-4-2-1 formation and likes to use two dynamic midfielders, but Verratti might not be the right option to play in the Portuguese boss’s system. Therefore, United would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the engine room.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the experienced midfielder in the upcoming winter window.

Meanwhile, following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Burnley last weekend, Man Utd will face off against Manchester City in the Premier League after the international break.