Can Isak start to post Haaland numbers?

After several months of what felt like endless speculation regarding Alexander Isak’s future, the transfer deadline in September 2025 finally passed with the Swedish striker at Liverpool.

That is not a sight that Newcastle supporters were particularly looking forward to seeing, but interest has been piqued across the rest of England and around the world.

The obvious question now is, with a record-breaking £125 million fee changing hands, how will Isak fare in his new surroundings?

Prolific presence

A prolific presence will be eager to hit the ground running as a Red, with it possible that an immediate debut will be made at Turf Moor. Burnley vs Liverpool odds already have Arne Slot’s side as heavy 1/4 favourites to emerge victorious in that fixture.

The reigning Premier League champions are also being backed in football betting markets covering everything from domestic cup competitions to contests for European crowns to challenge for the most prestigious of honours at home and abroad over the coming months.

The acquisition of Isak undoubtedly aids that cause and makes Liverpool an even more fearsome proposition.

When casting an eye over a lavish summer spending spree at Anfield, six-time Premier League title winner Rio Ferdinand said: “They’ve gone and got the best striker, well, the second best striker after Erling Haaland in the Premier League.”

The challenge facing Isak is, can he overtake Haaland and claim the No.1 spot?

There is no doubting the Swede’s pedigree and potential, with 54 top-flight goals recorded through just 84 appearances at that level for Newcastle.

He has broken through the 20-goal barrier in back-to-back campaigns, but is still waiting on the first haul of 30-plus in his promising career.

Norwegian wrecking ball Haaland has smashed through that mark on four occasions, and across three successive seasons as a Manchester City player. His contribution to that cause has delivered major silverware by the bucketload.

Isak has spoken of his desire to tread a similar path, boldly declaring that it is his intention to “win everything” after becoming the latest shining light in the galaxy of stars at Liverpool.

In order to do so, he is going to have to post the kind of numbers that have become par for the course where City hot-shot Haaland is concerned. Being good is not enough, with feats of the superhuman variety now required.

Liverpool believe that they have landed a No.9 capable of emulating the exploits of a man that dons a similar jersey a few miles down the M62.

Price tag

OFFICIAL: Alexander Isak has joined Liverpool from Newcastle 🔴 🎵 Gimme gimme gimme a striker from Sweden… 🎵🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/Z7IfL4jo9j — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 1, 2025

Isak needs to deliver on those expectations, with his price tag ensuring that no time will be afforded for a settling in period. He has to deliver from the moment that he pulls an iconic shirt on for the first time.

Haaland did that after linking up with City and ended his debut campaign with the Blues as a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble winner. He is now fast closing in on a century of goals in the top tier of English football.

Who is to say that Isak cannot repeat those tricks. Liverpool are betting on him doing so, with the plan being to build another dynasty on Merseyside that can rival those of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.