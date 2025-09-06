Man Utd made last-gasp attempt to sign Angelo Stiller

Manchester United reportedly made a last-gasp attempt to sign Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The 24-year-old ranked through Bayern Munich’s youth system; however, he struggled to secure his place in the Bavarian club’s starting XI. So, he joined Hoffenheim to play regularly and develop his career before signing for Stuttgart a couple of years ago.

The midfielder has been displaying impressive performances at MHP Arena, helping his side finish second in the Bundesliga in the 2023/24 season. He even guided Sebastian Hoeneß’s side to lift the DFB Pokal title last term.

Having showcased his qualities for Stuttgart, Stiller has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team. Now, Caught Offside claim that, after displaying eye-catching performances in recent times, the 24-year-old has attracted a lot of attention.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are all contemplating making a move for him, while Bayern Munich are interested in bringing him back.

Man Utd also like the player and made a last-gasp attempt to sign him by triggering his £32m release clause during the final few days of the recently concluded summer window.

However, the player eventually rejected a move to Old Trafford as he wants to continue playing to secure his place in the Germany national team for the World Cup next summer.

Stiller to Man Utd

Man Utd currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes as the midfield options. Toby Collyer was another option, but he has joined West Brom on loan to play regularly and develop his career.

After failing to find game time, Mainoo was also willing to leave on a season-long loan to play consistently. However, the Old Trafford club eventually didn’t allow him to leave.

Amorim reportedly wanted a new athletic midfielder this summer, and Carlos Baleba was said to be his primary target. But Brighton refused to let him leave this summer. So, perhaps, after failing to sign the Cameroonian, United decided to go for Stiller.

The Stuttgart star is a technically gifted player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd revive their interest in signing him in January or next summer.