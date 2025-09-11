Arsenal were keen on signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler but failed to secure a deal

Arsenal spent just over £250 million this summer as they made vital acquisitions to their first team squad with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres joining the club amongst other solid signings.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that in spite of rebuilding well this year, the Gunners missed out on a key target. They were interested in Real Madrid star Arda Guler, as per the transfer insider, but a switch for the 20-year-old did not bear fruition.

Guler was an outcast at the Santiago Bernabeu for much of Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure, including his debut season at the club in which Madrid won the Champions League, and Arsenal were hoping to take advantage of the situation in the transfer window.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival was the decisive point, however, with the former Bayer Leverkusen coach instantly counting on the Turkish international and naming him in the Real Madrid starting elevens in each of their three La Liga matches so far this season.

PL sides may continue to eye Guler

While a transfer to Arsenal did not materialise for Arda Guler this summer, it remains to be seen how his game time is affected once Jude Bellingham is back from his shoulder injury later this month.

Depending on how things progress later into the season, Guler’s situation might be worth keeping tabs on and a number of Premier League sides could indeed consider his transfer should they see a window of opportunity.

Real Madrid valued Guler at approximately £67 million last year but with the midfielder proving his credentials as one of the world’s most budding players, that figure could very possibly rise if an official enquiry is made.

Arsenal are unlikely to be a contender for Guler’s signing, however, as they managed to get their hands on Eberechi Eze, but the player would be a solid addition to the Premier League nonetheless if any other top six clubs end up purchasing him.