Palmer returns with Delap ruled out: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Brentford

Chelsea are back in action in the Premier League tomorrow evening as they look to build on an unbeaten start on the latter side of the international break as they face Brentford on matchday four of the English top-flight at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Last time out, they beat Fulham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of goals from Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez, and will look to add some more vital points on the board against the Bees.

Having said that, here is a look their possible line-up for the match.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez has conceded only one goal in three league matches so far this season and is the favourite to continue as the Chelsea number one against Brentford.

Defenders – With the Champions League on the horizon, Enzo Maresca is unlikely to risk Reece James’ fitness and therefore, Malo Gusto might continue to play at right back, whereas Marc Cucurella might feature on the left side of the back four.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to round off an unchanged defence for the visitors.

Palmer returns, Delap out

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have played together quite often in recent times and although they are coming off the back of lengthy trips to South America over the international break, the South Americans are expected to be Enzo Maresca’s go-to choice in the double pivot. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer could return to the fore after a minor fitness scare and feature as the team’s number 10.

Estevao Willian has been in decent form and could get the nod on the right flank once more, whereas the left wing might continue to belong to Pedro Neto.

Forward – Joao Pedro has been in excellent form since joining Chelsea and could be their number nine against Brentford.

Here’s how the Blues could look on paper.