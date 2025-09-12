Man Utd eyeing January move for Elliot Anderson

According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are lining up an approach for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson during the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils had their sights on landing a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, but they could not find a suitable solution before the deadline. Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba was the top target for the Mancunian giants, but the Seagulls made it clear that he won’t be sold for another year.

Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher emerged as a loan target on deadline day, but the La Liga outfit did not entertain the proposal. United’s hierarchy are now expected to back manager Ruben Amorim with a new midfield signing in January, and Anderson has emerged as a potential alternative, as per Teamtalk.

The Mancunian giants are planning to sign two midfielders next year. They have their sights on pursuing one in January with another in the summer. Forest will be reluctant to part ways with Anderson this winter, but United could take advantage of the uncertainty after manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s recent exit.

Huge potential

Anderson signed for Forest from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024. The Magpies sanctioned his sale to the Tricky Tees for £35 million as they needed to recoup funds to stay within the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The price tag was questionable at the time, given Anderson was not an assured starter for the Tyneside outfit. However, Anderson has already repaid the transfer fee after a wonderful debut campaign with Forest in the Premier League.

Anderson won 6.5 duels per league game last season with 5.6 recoveries and 2.5 tackles on average. He has continued from where he left off last season and recently made his England debut and started in both World Cup qualifying games.

The 22-year-old is someone who has built his reputation in breaking up play and recovering possession for his teammates. This is what United are lacking at the moment with Casemiro no longer in the prime of his playing career.

Manuel Ugarte was signed to provide an upgrade last year but he has looked out of sorts this campaign and has been out of favour. If United were to sign Anderson, he would become an undisputed starter in the heart of the midfield.

A deal won’t be easy to secure. Anderson has another four years left on his contract with Forest. He was signed for £35 million and Forest could easily hold out for more than £60 million to sanction his sale at the turn of the year.