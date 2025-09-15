EA FC 26: 5 Biggest Problems Fans Want Fixed

With the official release of EA Sports FC 26, a new game that has undergone significant changes from the developers, approaching, many players are eagerly anticipating it, some even pre-ordering the ultimate edition just to get early access to the game’s content.

Although the developers have promised a thorough overhaul and adjustments for the new game, some players remain skeptical, especially those who had a less-than-perfect experience with previous games in the series.

They believe that if the developers don’t immediately address or improve these flaws, FC 26’s popularity will be short-lived. With this in mind, IGGM.com has delved into various communities and social media platforms to identify the issues that players are most concerned about.

While it’s unlikely that the developers will directly address these issues at this stage, this will at least help them recognize the room for improvement and address these issues in subsequent in-game patches. Of course, IGGM.com will continue to monitor these issues.

1. Stereotypical Celebrations In Career Mode

The first and foremost complaint from players is the celebrations after winning a championship in Career Mode. Whether it’s a Major League Soccer title or a cup championship, the celebrations are identical to those for a preseason game win.

The players raise the trophy in the same way; the confetti falls in the same way. This repetitive animation can easily lead to boredom and dullness. However, in real-life matches, each team’s celebrations have their own unique style.

Some players create new celebrations for each game, while others invite the entire crowd to join in the celebrations, which, are FIFA 26, striving to deepen player immersion, should pay special attention to.

Therefore, celebrations that vary based on factors like the game, team, or home field are what players need. Furthermore, the order and direction of the falling streamers could be more realistic.

Since weather and other environmental factors have been added to the game this time, these cutscenes should also be changed. After all, no one wants to spend more than the previous game to get a copy-paste game.

2. Save Slots Wasted Due To Career Mode

Previous games in the series required players to select a save slot before starting career mode, but this can happen even before players select a team. This would cause players to inexplicably lose a save slot.

Afterwards, whether you are just playing casually or testing it, you will be forced to save the game permanently, because the save menu will pop up every time you turn on this mode, and you cannot exit it. This will make the already very limited save slots insufficient and affect the player’s gaming experience.

Only by overwriting the existing save file, creating a new save slot, or deleting the save slot can you start the career mode experience of another team. This will not only cause you to lose all the hard work you put into your previous team, but you will also miss out on the huge amount of FIFA 26 coins that team brought you.

Although FC 26 has added new slots and a back button for players in this update, they may be able to improve players’ complaints in this regard, but the specific situation will have to wait until the game is launched in early access to know. By the way, IGGM.com will also provide you with exploration strategies and methods for this career mode after the game is launched, so please check it out.

3. Limited Arena

In fact, the number of complaints about this issue is much less than the previous ones, as FC 25 already offers a high level of customization, such as free kicks, penalties, and practice matches. However, some players feel the developers could improve on this.

For example, currently, the camera angle, match difficulty, and team in the practice field are all customizable, but there’s no option to change teams, which completely hinders player development. Therefore, a menu has been added that allows players to change the stadium, lineup, and team.

This allows players to precisely buy FC 26 coins from IGGM.com for their team and upgrade and improve it accordingly, greatly increasing player control and overall experience.

However, it’s worth celebrating that the developers, through their in-depth understanding of the game’s content, have added the ability to change the kicker at any time during set pieces and the ability to take corner kicks, which may alleviate some players’ complaints about it.

4. Not Adapting To Changing Circumstances

Similarly, in the career mode, players found that no matter whether the team they chose was Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal, the head coach’s office and the restaurant where the contract negotiations were held were exactly the same, so players very much hope that some environments that can change according to specific circumstances can be added to the new work.

For example, the head coach’s office at the club’s training ground, and the hotel banquet halls of different styles and luxury levels that match the different sizes of the teams, on the one hand, can make players more immersed, and on the other hand, it can also reflect the importance FC series of games attaches to some excellent clubs.

5. Quality Of Life

This is a problem that bothers all players, no matter if they are new or experienced. Although it belongs to a developer with a rich history of football simulation games, the FC series has no shortage of quality of life issues: gameplay errors, bugs, and glitches, etc.

The worst issue is probably in Career Mode, where social media posts are often wrong or even meaningless. There have been instances where the names and images of coaches in this game mode have been mixed up before, and this situation is a real turn-off for players who have just entered the game from the latest series.

Therefore, players very much hope that EA FC 26 can reduce the occurrence of such quality of life issues and improve them as much as possible. Otherwise, the time and FC 26 in-game coins invested by the players will be wasted. But personally, with the addition of new features, the situation in the new game will be even crazier, and the frequency of these bugs may be higher.

But who knows? For now, we can only hope for feedback from the early access in a few days. The above are the complaints from current players regarding potential issues with FIFA 26, based on previous games. Overall, this game has expended considerable effort on the developers, but the concrete results will take time to be seen. Happy gaming!