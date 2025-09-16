Man Utd keen on signing Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After enduring a disappointing campaign last term, it was thought that the Red Devils would attempt to revamp the frontline, sign a new goalkeeper, and reinforce the engine room this summer.

They have overhauled the attack by purchasing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, while Senne Lammens has joined to bolster the goalkeeping department.

However, United surprisingly decided to ignore the midfield department. Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte are the main options Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal for this position. The Portuguese boss has been deploying Bruno Fernandes in this role, although he is more comfortable in an advanced position.

Ugarte has started the new season poorly after displaying a below-average performance last term, while Casemiro has lost his athleticism to play at the highest level.

Now, Fichajes state that Amorim has asked the Red Devils’ hierarchy to sign a new midfielder in January, and United are keen on purchasing Anderson from Forest.

Anderson to Man Utd

The player has established himself as an integral part of the Reds’ starting XI and isn’t fully convinced about leaving just yet, as he has secured his place in the England national team. He doesn’t want to lose his place in the Three Lions squad with the World Cup set to be held next summer.

However, Man Utd are ‘determined’ to persuade him to join and are ready to spend the necessary money to lure him away from the City Ground in January.

The 22-year-old is valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, Forest are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Anderson is a defensive midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, the Englishman can provide cover on the flanks if needed.

He has enjoyed a promising start to this season and has been showing signs that he can play at the highest level. Therefore, Anderson could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in the winter window.