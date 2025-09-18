Man Utd and Tottenham learn Jean-Philippe Mateta asking price

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta had been linked with a transfer to several of the Premier League’s bigger sides in the recently concluded summer transfer window, much like a few of his teammates, but a deal did not fall into place.

After a 2024/25 season in which he scored 17 goals and provided four assists in all competitions, he remains on the radars of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who are both keen on signing him in 2026.

Football Insider has reported that Crystal Palace have slapped Mateta with a £40 million asking price, with bonuses and performance related add-ons expected to overshoot the figure should an interested party look to sign him.

Spurs had launched a £40 million bid for the French striker during the summer transfer window but were promptly turned down as the Eagles were looking for a higher sum, including the variable amounts that would be a part of the transfer.

Mateta deal a strong possibility next year

Jean-Philippe Mateta is only 28 and is in the prime years of his career. Therefore, interest in his services from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur is far from a surprise, especially given his recent success in the Premier League.

His transfer remains a very likely proposition heading into 2026, with the player’s contract due to expire in June 2027. Should he decide against prolonging his stay at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace will look to cash in on him.

Tottenham and United could look to leverage his contractual situation in their favour by trying to sign him on a fee cheaper than the £40 million base price Palace have quoted, while the South Londoners would have little bargaining power.

With Spurs having Dominic Solanke in the team, Richarlison returning to form and Randal Kolo Muani also coming in on loan, it remains to be seen whether they are keen on Mateta, especially during the winter transfer window.

United, however, could strongly consider his purchase having offloaded several of their dead-stock from the final third, whereas Benjamin Sesko’s slow start to the campaign might persuade them into signing a more experienced, PL-proven marksman.