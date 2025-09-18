Arsenal are closely monitoring Sevilla star Lucien Agoume



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are closely following Sevilla midfielder Lucas Agoume with the view of landing his signature.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise.

This has not ended the speculation, and Fichajes claim that Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal are hot on the player’s trail.

The Gunners have been monitoring the French youth international for months and are now weighing up an approach.

Arsenal believe Agoume could give greater depth in the midfield department due to his ability to play in multiple positions.

Sevilla’s £20 million price tag is within the accessibility range of the Gunners for the forthcoming transfer window.

Top talent

Agoume has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Spanish top-flight despite Sevilla’s struggles. He has been a shining light for the La Liga outfit, who have become a mid-table club over the past few campaigns.

This had added the financial burden on the former Europa League holders and they may need to recoup funds from player sales amid the lack of European football. Hence, a cut-price sale of Agoume could be on the cards in January.

The Frenchman has won 5 duels per league game this season with 4.5 recoveries, 3 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 clearances on average. His tenacity and high pressing has led to comparisons with former Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

Arsenal were touted to sign him during the recent transfer window, but opted for Martin Zubimendi and Cristhian Norgaard instead. Agoume was on the radar, but sporting director Andrea Berta decided to go with the experience of Norgaard.

However, this does not necessarily mean that Arsenal have cooled their pursuit of Agoume, and it appears they are preparing to secure an agreement for his services when the transfer window reopens at the beginning of next year.

Brighton are a tempting destination for Agoume with Carlos Baleba expected to move on next summer. He would be an assured starter in the no.6 role. However, the prospect of challenging for trophies and playing Champions League football could lure him to Arsenal despite the lack of guaranteed playing time under head coach Mikel Arteta.