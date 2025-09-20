Lammens debuts as Amorim makes three changes: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Chelsea

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on matchday five of the Premier League at 17:30 local time tomorrow as they search for only their second win of the campaign in the English top division.

Ruben Amorim’s job is starting to come under serious scrutiny after only one win in five outings in all competitions this season, with his previous match ending in a 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City.

As the Red Devils look to turn things around, here is how they might line-up against the Blues.

Goalkeeper – Altay Bayindir has not been too impressive in goal, so £18 million summer signing Senne Lammens could make his debut for Manchester United against Chelsea.

Defenders – Luke Shaw was criticised for a very underwhelming display against Manchester City last weekend and could drop out of the team at this time around with Harry Maguire potentially replacing him at the back.

Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, however, might continue to feature.

Casemiro could replace Ugarte

Midfielders – Manuel Ugarte’s form has been far from ideal for Manchester United and after failing to do much good in the Manchester Derby, the Uruguayan international might be replaced by Casemiro in midfield with Bruno Fernandes next to him in the double pivot.

Patrick Dorgu is likely to be in the team at left wing-back, whereas Noussair Mazraoui may also keep his place owing to Diogo Dalot’s fitness issue.

Forwards – Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo started on the right and left wings, respectively, on paper last time although they did interchange sides often during the game. With Matheus Cunha unfit, the duo might be employed in the final third again.

Benjamin Sesko, who has yet to open his account for Manchester United, might lead the line.

Here is a look at United’s possible eleven on paper.