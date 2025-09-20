Estevao replaces Gusto: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Manchester United

Chelsea were defeated by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on matchday one of the Champions League on Wednesday but will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League tomorrow.

Enzo Maresca’s men face Manchester United at Old Trafford at 17:30 local time, and will look to further compound their opponent’s misery, as they head into the contest as the favourites to clinch all three points.

Here is how the visitors might line-up.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez’s form in the Premier League has been fairly decent and he might be employed in goal once more.

Defenders – Marc Cucurella had a very disappointing game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League but may be entrusted at left back nonetheless, whereas Reece James could be picked at right back ahead of Malo Gusto.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah have played significant minutes together this season, and are likely to continue together again.

Estevao likely to play higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez played in a more advanced role in Wednesday’s game with Malo Gusto in the double pivot next to Moises Caicedo. While the Ecuadorian could keep his place in the team, his French teammate could drop out with Fernandez returning to play a deeper role in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer may start as the number 10. Gusto’s exclusion could benefit £29 million star Estevao Willian, who may be given a start on the right wing, whereas the left side could belong to Pedro Neto.

Forward – Joao Pedro is playing superbly since checking-in at Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion, and while the Bayern Munich game was a one-off poor outing by him, all eyes will be on the Brazilian to deliver against Manchester United as the leader of the Blues’ attack.

Here is a how Chelsea may look on paper.