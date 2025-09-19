Liverpool make enquiries to sign Gremio goalkeeper Gabriel Menegon

Liverpool have made enquiries over the possibility of signing highly-rated Brazil U17 international goalkeeper Gabriel Menegon from Grêmio, according to ESPN Brazil.

Brazil boasts one of the largest pools of talent, with countless young players snapped up from clubs across the country before going on to shine in Europe. However, it’s far less common to see goalkeepers make that move abroad — or to a top European club — at a young age.

Menegon could be set to break the mould, as his performances for Grêmio’s youth side have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe, including Liverpool.

Now, according to ESPN Brazil, Grêmio have been approached by several clubs in the Premier League over the possibility of signing the Brazil U17 international.

One of the clubs to express their interest is Liverpool, as the report claims that the Reds have made enquiries over the possible transfer of the 6ft 4in Brazilian goalkeeper to Anfield.

However, they face competition from their league rivals, Nottingham Forest, who have also enquired about the youngster, as per the report.

Prospect

Menegon is contracted at Arena do Grêmio until the summer of 2027, according to the report, so the Brazilian outfit are expected to join their counterparts in demanding sizeable fees to sell their starlets, especially when it involves a big club like Liverpool.

Over the years, players like Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, and Andrey Santos have been among the Brazilian players who have immediately shone in Europe.

Most recently, the likes of Estevão Willian, Richard Ríos, and Wesley have been putting up impressive performances since moving to Europe from the Brazilian League.

While Menegon is not expected to make the move until he turns 18 in 2027, there’s a belief that his goalkeeping talents will only improve, which is why several clubs are looking to secure his signature early.

The towering goalkeeper has been with Grêmio since entering their academy at the age of 14 and is now making his mark with Brazil’s Under-17s. At just 16, he is considered one of the standout prospects in the youth setup and is tipped for a first-team promotion in the near future.

However, the Reds will need to act swiftly to usurp Forest in the race for his signature, as Ange Postecoglou’s team is already familiar with the Brazilian market, having signed the likes of Murillo and, most recently, Jesus, Cuiabano, and Jair Cunha from Botafogo.