Manchester United make bid for Federico Valverde including Kobbie Mainoo swap

Manchester United are interested in adding to their depth in midfield sooner rather than later, and have identified Real Madrid star Federico Valverde as a potential target heading into 2026.

The Red Devils are expected to fund a few more arrivals next year and having rebuilt their offensive department, the engine room needs some reinforcements and a player of Valverde’s quality would certainly be a massive upgrade from their existing options.

Defensa Central has reported that Man United are already looking to further their interest in Valverde having made a bid worth £43 million plus Kobbie Mainoo to sign the Uruguayan international from Madrid.

Valverde’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £113 million, and it is likely that Los Blancos will demand upwards of £100 million if they are to part ways with arguably their best player from the last few seasons.

Valverde switch to United very unlikely

Though Manchester United would be interested in signing Federico Valverde and indeed, Kobbie Mainoo has also been on Real Madrid’s radar, it is difficult to see the La Liga giants signing the Englishman at the cost of their vice captain.

Federico Valverde remains a very important part of their plans going forward, and although they don’t stand in any player’s way should he wish to leave, it would take a very lucrative offer for Real Madrid to sell the 2-time Champions League winner.

Xabi Alonso also continues to count on the 27-year-old, who has started all but one match so far under the new coach this season, so all things point towards his future being firmly at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable amount of time.

United have also been linked with the likes of Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, with both Premier League midfielders promising to be superb signings as well and suitable alternatives to Madrid’s Valverde.

It will be interesting to see which midfielder Ruben Amorim eventually ends up bringing into his squad next year.