Liverpool ‘best positioned’ to sign Julian Alvarez

Liverpool are reportedly ‘best positioned’ to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite lifting the Premier League title last term, the Reds decided to revamp the squad this summer. The attacking department weren’t an exception to that, signing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike by splashing big money after letting Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz leave.

Arne Slot’s side have enjoyed a stellar start to this season, winning all six matches across all competitions and sitting at the summit of the Premier League table.

Ekitike has even had a bright start, scoring three goals and registering an assist in five league starts. Still, it appears Liverpool aren’t fully satisfied with their current centre-forward options and are willing to add another world-class player.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Alvarez as they value his ability to play anywhere across the frontline. Since moving to Estadio Metropolitano from Manchester City, the Argentinian has established himself as the main man.

However, he isn’t completely happy in the Spanish capital due to Diego Simeone’s tendency to substitute him frequently before the end of games. So, he is considering leaving to take a new challenge in his career.

Alvarez to Liverpool

Barcelona have also expressed their interest in signing the South American as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana have even started making contact over this deal. However, the Merseyside club are ‘best positioned’ to secure Alvarez’s services at the moment.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £87m by Transfermarkt and still has five years left in his current contract at Atletico Madrid. So, similar to Ekitike and Isak, Liverpool will have to break the bank to buy Alvarez.

The forward showcased his productivity last term, scoring 29 goals and registering seven assists across all competitions. He has enjoyed great success with Argentina over the years, winning the World Cup and two Copa America trophies.

Alvarez has proven his worth at the highest level in recent years and also showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time with Manchester City. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to purchase him next year.