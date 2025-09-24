Football Memorabilia – This Year’s Must Have Gift!

What do you buy the person who has everything? goes the popular maxim, but a fantastic way to start is to pick up on their loves and likes. After the partner and the dog, football sit’s pretty high on the list of likes! If not, then some other sport; whatever takes their fancy! The fanaticism surrounding the sport is now enveloping women’s Football as we predicted in this article on football collecting trends from last January. The Lionesses picked up their second UEFA trophy in a row in July and this has further heightened demand for Women’s football memorabilia, with fully signed England shirts selling for upwards of £2,000!

With Christmas looming, it’s never been a better time to study what’s on offer, so that you can pick up a gem in time for the World Cup which is looming in 2026! As we’ve frequently stated on Football Talk, it’s important to collect the team, the player, the item that you really love as you’ll presumably be staring at it for a long time, particularly if you frame the item and hang it on the wall. Like great art, you’ll never tire of a favourite piece, so we look at the best pick ups at a range of price points as we approach the festive season!

£10-£250

At the lower price point there are 100s of sighed photos and other pieces of football memorabilia from the more marginal teams. You’re not going to get a signed England shirt at this price but there are some tasty bargains if you look carefully! The starting price for signed football photographs is around £20 and there are many to choose from, including the Joey Barton one in the panel below. Moving onto signed footballs, you can pick up balls signed by star England players for as little as £34.99, including that Ashley Young one below. Signed football boots start at around £30, and as usual the bigger the player, the higher the price. When it comes to football shirts, the sky’s the limit but you can still pick up some of the women’s Manchester United player’s shirts from around the £150 mark. There is also a wide selection of signed shirts in the £229 to £250 bracket including Kevin Keegan, John Terry, Nobby Stiles and fully signed Wrexham shirts!

Signed Melvine Malard Man Utd Shirt £149.99, Signed Joey Barton Photo £19.99, Signed Ashley Young Football £39.99, Signed Aaron Cresswell Framed Boot £99.99 (Courtesy of Firma Stella)

£251-£1000

As you move up through the price point then the selection of items opens up. Not everyone has this kind of money to spend, but we’re talking about football memorabilia and when it comes to the hunt for autographs, the stakes are high. Not everyone is keen to give an autograph, which is why you see so few Mo Salah signed items on the market, but others are more liberal with their time, and don’t mind attending signing sessions or signing memorabilia for fans. Don’t be put off by the high prices here because there are 1000’s of items you can pick up in the lower price bracket! We are simply highlighting items that come with something of an aspirational sheen to them! Who can forget Beth Mead’s performance in Euro 2022 when she won the golden boot award and went on as a finisher in 2025? A true inspiration; her signed boot scan be picked up for around the £250 mark. Some seriously collectable signed football shirts can also be found at this level, including football icons like Dennis Law and David Beckham. Check out some of the items below for inspiration.

David Beckham Framed Display Shirt £299.99, Signed Denis Law Shirt £299.99, Signed Ryan Giggs Shirt £449.99, Signed Frank Lampard & Steven Gerrard Framed shirts £999.99

£1001 and Above

Once you move up to this level then the world is literally your oyster. It will be no surprise that the most collectable player in the world right now is Cristiano Ronaldo. Having played in his native Portugal, CR7 as he is affectionately known has graced the pitches of Barcelona, Real Madrid and of course Manchester United. It’s not all about him though. Top players including Lionel Messi also occupy this rarified atmosphere as well as signed shirts from Pele and Maradona as well as team shirts from the biggest teams including England. Extremely popular in this category are duo, trio, and quad combinations where multiple signed football shirts are combined into one grate piece. Take a look at some of the best below!

Signed Fernandes & Cantona Shirts £1299.99, Signed Salah & Haaland shirts £2999.99, Signed Ronaldo shirt £1999.99, Framed Pele & Diego Maradona Signed Shirts £3999.99

From the modest to the megastars – from twenty quid to four thousand, and it doesn’t end there. Some multiple displays sell for almost ten thousand pounds! Now that really is for the person who has everything!