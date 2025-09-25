Man Utd reach agreement to sign Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco from Fortaleza

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign highly rated Colombian defensive midfielder Cristian Orozco from Fortaleza, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

United came close to signing Moises Caicedo four and a half years ago when he was still at Independiente del Valle. Yet the deal collapsed, with reports at the time claiming that complications involving multiple agents forced the club to walk away.

It’s no news that the Red Devils must have learnt their lessons and are now making strides towards securing some of the brightest prospects, particularly in South America, with the latest being Orozco.

This summer’s CONMEBOL South American U-17 Championship saw him feature for Colombia, captaining them all the way to the final.

It appears Man Utd have been following Orozco’s progress, as Sierra claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have reached a preliminary agreement for the permanent transfer of the 17-year-old to Old Trafford.

The defensive midfielder is expected to travel to Manchester next summer when he turns 18, with the deal also being consented to by his former club Rojo FC, according to the journalist.

Orozco’s arrival would mark United’s latest acquisition from the South American youth market.

Prospect

The Red Devils secured the signing of 18-year-old full-back Diego Leon from Paraguayan outfit Cerro Porteño in July, having already reached a pre-contract agreement for the youngster back in January.

Leon is still awaiting his senior debut but has featured in Ruben Amorim’s matchday squad on two occasions this season.

United’s academy pipeline continues to swell with promise — from Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi to Diego Leon and now Orozco, the recruitment drive under INEOS-led ownership has been relentless.

The club’s reputation for shaping young prospects has long been a point of pride at Old Trafford, and the arrival of the Colombian teenager suggests that legacy remains firmly intact. Premier League supporters may not yet know Orozco’s name, but growing excitement around his potential hints he could soon emerge as one of United’s standout prospects.

However, concerns remain over their pathways to the first team, which has already seen some of United’s brightest prospects depart in search of regular playing time. The club will hope this won’t be the case with Orozco—particularly with Casemiro expected to leave and Manuel Ugarte still struggling to cement a starting spot.