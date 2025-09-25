Will the Republic of Ireland soon be looking for a new manager?

Just over a year since his surprise appointment as Ireland manager, it seems the writing’s already on the wall for Heimir Hallgrimsson.

The pressure is building on the former Iceland boss following two disappointing results, which have left the Boys in Green with next to no chance of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in North America.

A point at home against Hungary was followed by a 2-1 reverse to Armenia, a nation ranked 105th in FIFA’s World rankings, with the result considered one of the worst in the Republic of Ireland’s history.

This has prompted Irish betting sites to start speculating about potential replacements if, and more likely when, the former dentist is shown the door.

Names in the frame include:

Damien Duff (7/2)

The former Chelsea and Blackburn winger is currently out of work after, rather surprisingly, deciding to walk away from Irish Premier Division side Shelbourne in the summer.

Duff led Shelbourne to their first League of Ireland title in 18 years in 2024 and has carved out an impressive reputation as a manager in his homeland.

With exactly 100 caps for the Republic to his name, Duff is surely destined to manage his country at some stage, and his availability makes him the clear frontrunner.

Chris Hughton (4/1)

Despite being a leading contender, it feels unlikely the FAI would turn to Hughton.

The former Brighton boss is renowned for his pragmatic style of play, and though the former Republic international enjoyed success with The Seagulls, his spells at Nottingham Forest and, most recently, in charge of Ghana were pretty forgettable.

A safe if uninspiring choice, perhaps.

John O’Shea (5/1)

O’Shea has been a familiar face in the Ireland set-up for some years now.

The former Man United defender is currently Hallgrimsson’s assistant and was the interim boss before the Icelandic was eventually appointed, managing the side for four friendlies. He was also an assistant manager to Stephen Kenny back in 2023.

Having also held coaching roles at Reading and Birmingham, O’Shea has plenty of experience behind him.

Giving the gig to O’Shea would be a risk, but one that the players and fans would surely get behind.

Nuno Espirito Santo (11/2)

Surely, the ex-Wolves and Forest gaffer will be snapped up by another Premier League team soon enough.

But if, somehow, the Portuguese can be convinced to take the Ireland job, it would represent a significant coup for the FAI.

His availability makes him a candidate, and the bookies’ odds suggest it’s not beyond the realms of possibility. But Nuno rocking up at the Aviva would be a shock, truth be told.

Stephen Bradley (6/1)

If anyone deserves a go, it’s the Shamrock Rovers manager. The 40-year-old led the Hoops to the League of Ireland title four years in a row between 2020 and 2023, and is on course to make it a fifth league title in six years this year.

Bradley has also recently guided Shamrock back to the group stage of the UEFA Conference League, the club’s second successive season in the competition.

His managerial experience has, so far, been limited to the League of Ireland, a fact that may count against him. But Bradley is highly regarded and would prove a logical choice.

Robbie Keane (15/2)

Now, this would be a popular appointment! Ireland’s record goalscorer has had a varied but successful managerial career so far, winning plenty of games and trophies in the process.

Keane is the head coach of Hungarian side Ferencvaros, whom he led to the domestic league title in his first season. Ireland’s famous number 10 also bagged a league title when in charge of the Israeli team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, before joining his current employers.

Keane will inevitably manage Ireland one day, and his knack of winning trophies, albeit in inferior leagues, won’t harm his chances.

Lee Carsley (9/1)

The England Under-21 boss has already turned down the chance to manage the national team he played for on 40 occasions.

Carsley was viewed as the right man to replace Stephen Kenny before Hallgrimsson was eventually given the job.

And with the former Everton and Coventry midfielder clearly happy in the role he has, it seems unlikely the FAI would turn to him for a second time.

Roy Keane (11/1)

And last but not least, the man almost every Irish fan would love to see appointed, the one and only Roy Keane!

The midfield legend was Martin O’Neill’s assistant between 2013 and 2018, helping guide Ireland to the knockout stage of Euro 2016. It’s a feat that lives long in the memory for every Irish supporter, given the Republic haven’t qualified for a major finals since (and don’t look like doing for a while).

Keane has made no secret of his desire to manage his country; the ex-Ireland skipper applied for the role and has held talks with the FAI before.

But with the two parties having never really seen eye-to-eye, not to mention Keane’s growing popularity as a pundit, it all feels like a bit of a non-starter! Shame!

(Odds accurate at time of writing)