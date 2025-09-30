Man Utd plan to sign Baleba regardless of Amorim’s future



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United have their sights on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba regardless of the future of manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have had a dismal start to the new Premier League season and they are on just 7 points after 6 games played. Amorim is already under immense pressure and faces a must-win situation against Sunderland at Old Trafford this weekend.

Man United are yearning for a top-class defensive midfielder, and Teamtalk report that the Red Devils are determined to land Baleba from Brighton and could make a formal approach for his services next year.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other club executives plan to proceed with a proposal even if Amorim is replaced by a new manager. They still face a stumbling block in the pursuit of the Cameroonian.

Arch-rivals Liverpool are also tracking the former Lille man, while Brighton’s asking price remains steep. They want at least £100 million for the 21-year-old. United don’t feel he is worth that amount at this stage.

Top-class

United have had plenty of concerns in the heart of the midfield. Casemiro is no longer in his prime and has struggled to cope with the higher intensity of the Premier League due to his limited mobility at his age.

Manuel Ugarte was expected to become the mainstay in the no.6 role, but he has found himself behind Casemiro in the pecking order at times. The Uruguayan has been inconsistent since he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain.

He has a better work rate than Casemiro and has been vulnerable with his positioning and distribution. United need an upgrade on the duo. With Casemiro’s big-money contract expiring next summer, United could swoop for Baleba.

Baleba had a superb 2024/25 campaign with the Seagulls. He completed 88% of his passes, winning 6 duels per league game. He also made close to 6 recoveries alongside two tackles per appearance for the South Coast outfit.

His form has definitely dropped this season. The Cameroonian ace has completed only 78% of his passes with 3 duels and 4 recoveries per outing. He has averaged less than 1 tackle per outing under head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Baleba’s performances have obviously been hampered by United’s summer interest. The Red Devils are still interested in him due to his immense potential and could seek a discount based on the current season form.