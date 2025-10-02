Chelsea in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool in race to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Chelsea are in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes.

Uncertainty continues to surround the Frenchman’s long-term prospects at the club. After overcoming the injury that hampered the opening weeks of his season, the energetic midfielder has slowly edged his way back into contention, featuring off the bench against Espanyol, Levante and Atletico Madrid, and even registering a goal as a substitute in Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Kairat.

Yet, his position remains far from secure. Rumours during the summer pointed towards a potential departure, and at present, there seems to be little sign of a clear route back into Xabi Alonso’s preferred starting XI.

In the middle of the park, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, and Jude Bellingham are all firmly ahead in the pecking order, making a departure even more likely due to a lack of game time.

For a player of Camavinga’s qualities, he’s sure not to lack admirers from several top clubs across Europe, particularly in the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have shown interest in the France international and believe his qualities would bring much-needed creativity to their midfield.

However, they face stern competition from Arsenal and Liverpool, who have also earmarked the 22-year-old for a possible transfer, according to the report.

Battle

For Arsenal, the report notes that Camavinga fits the mould of a combative midfielder with attacking prowess that Mikel Arteta deploys in his squad, while Liverpool are looking to bring him in as part of their project to further boost their competitiveness.

The Frenchman still has five years left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu, giving the Spanish giants a strong negotiating edge to demand a fee well above his £52m Transfermarkt valuation.

Chelsea need a reliable cover in midfield to add further solidity to their squad and to ease the load on Moises Caicedo, who made his 100th Chelsea start against Benfica with a load of defensive duties.

Camavinga would bring the much-needed solidity to Enzo Maresca’s midfield alongside Caicedo, allowing Enzo Fernandez the freedom to roam freely in attack.

However, with Liverpool and Arsenal also interested, the Blues will need to be at their free-spending best to beat their rivals to the midfielder’s signature, as Madrid will likely demand a steep fee to sanction his departure.