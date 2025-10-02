Manchester United preparing £70 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde

Manchester United are interested in signing a midfielder amid concerns over Manuel Ugarte’s form and fitness, whereas Kobbie Mainoo had also asked to leave the club in the summer and could re-explore newer ventures soon.

Bruno Fernandes has been utilised in a double pivot next to Casemiro by Ruben Amorim, a decision which has seen the Red Devils get caught out on transitions due to the Portuguese international’s tendency to venture into the final third.

It is imperative that the club signs a deeper-lying box-to-box midfielder sooner rather than later, and as per Fichajes, Manchester United are lining up a £70 million bid for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde with a swap involving Mainoo on the cards too.

Valverde switch very unlikely

Federico Valverde has not made the best of starts to life under Xabi Alonso but he remains firmly within Real Madrid’s and the manager’s plans, and regardless of his poor form, he is one of the first names on the team sheets at the club.

A transfer to Manchester United is a very unlikely possibility for the Uruguayan international, who has won two Champions Leagues at Madrid and has said a number of times that he wishes to spend his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

United will find it hard to attract a player of his calibre right now owing to their poor form and unassured participation in the Champions League, whereas Valverde’s asking price, if that is ever a case, will be a lot higher than £70 million.

Nonetheless, it is easy to see why Ruben Amorim would want to bring in a midfielder into his squad and with the January transfer window fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if any investments are made in the winter.