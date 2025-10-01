[Teams] Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal take on Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium in their second Champions League group stage match this evening.

The Gunners kicked off the 2025/26 campaign with a hard fought 2-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao thanks to late goals from substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta will now be hoping to make it six points from their opening two matches with a win over Olympiacos on home soil tonight.

Arsenal come into the game having boosted their Premier League title hopes with a vital 2-1 win away to Newcastle United on Sunday. Gabriel Magalhaes headed home deep into stoppage time to win it for the Gunners after Mikel Merino had levelled things up 10 minutes earlier.

Arteta has made six changes from the side that started at St James’ Park at the weekend. David Raya is among those to keep their place as the Spaniard starts between the sticks once again.

Gabriel Magalhaes marshalls the defence once again as William Saliba is recalled to start alongside the Brazilian after coming on for Cristhian Mosquera at the weekend. Jurrien Timber gets a rest as Ben White is recalled at right-back, while Myles Lewis-Skelly comes in for Riccardo Calafiori on the left side of Arsenal’s defence.

Martin Zubimendi anchors the midfield as Declan Rice gets a rest. Mikel Merino comes in to start along with Martin Odegaard – who is now fully fit after an impressive cameo off the bench on Sunday.

Eberechi Eze is rested along with Bukayo Saka as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli start on the wings. Viktor Gyokeres leads the line up front for Arsenal once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups;

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard, Trossard, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Setford, Mosquera, Timber, Calafiori, Norgaard, Dowman, Nwaneri, Rice, Saka, Eze

Olympiacos

Tzolakis; Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Dani Garcia, Hezze; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi

Subs: Paschalakis, Kouraklis, Biancone, Kalogeropoulos, Diogo Nascimento, Scipioni, Strefezza, Onyemaechi, Pnevmonidis, Mouzakitis, Taremi