Chelsea join Arsenal & Tottenham to sign Nico Paz

Chelsea have reportedly joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Como star Nico Paz, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Blues were keen on purchasing a new creative midfielder to support Cole Palmer this summer. Xavi Simons and Fermin Lopez were said to be high on the West London club’s wishlist.

However, while the Dutchman joined Spurs, the Spaniard decided to remain at Barcelona. Eventually, Enzo Maresca’s side signed Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Argentinian has joined on a season-long loan deal, and it appears Chelsea aren’t looking to buy him permanently, as Bailey says on TBR Football that Maresca’s side are contemplating purchasing a new No.10 next year.

Chelsea are interested in Paz and have been monitoring his recent displays closely before making a potential swoop. However, the Blues aren’t the only club in this race, as Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen on him.

Spurs attempted to buy him before signing Simons this summer. However, the player decided not to leave Como to continue his development in Serie A. The youngster joined Cesc Fábregas’ side from Real Madrid, and they have a buyback clause.

The Spanish giants have been impressed by him and are planning to bring him back. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also eyeing a move for him.

So, everything depends on Paz and where he wants to go, with the midfielder open to returning to Real Madrid. Chelsea have also earmarked Morgan Rogers as a potential target to reinforce the CAM position.

Since joining the Italian side ahead of last season, Paz has showcased his qualities in recent times. He has taken his game to another level this season, making six goal contributions in five Serie A games.

Paz, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, is a creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He’s still just 21 and isn’t a finished article; he has the potential to become a world-class player in the future.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea, Tottenham, or Arsenal eventually manage to secure Paz’s service should he leave Como next year.